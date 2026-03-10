Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Sanderson week to week for Senators with upper-body injury
Gudbranson doesn’t travel with Blue Jackets; Schwartz out indefinitely for Kraken
Ottawa Senators
Jake Sanderson is week to week because of an upper-body injury, Senators coach Travis Green said before their 2-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The defenseman, who won the gold medal with Team USA last month at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, left in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday after a hit into the boards from Brandon Montour. Sanderson, who was replaced by defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo on Monday, leads Ottawa defensemen in goals (11), assists (37), points (48) and time on ice per game (24:49) in 62 games this season. “He’s a big piece for sure,” Green said. “He's an important player for our team, obviously, but like we always do, next man up.” The Senators (32-22-9) trail the Boston Bruins by three points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson did not travel with the Blue Jackets for the start of a three-game road trip that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH). The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury on a check by Artemi Panarin in the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Gudbranson has three points (one goal, two assists) in 21 games while averaging 17:51 of ice time. Columbus (32-21-10) is two points back of Boston for the second wild card in the East.
Seattle Kraken
Jaden Schwartz is out indefinitely because of an upper-body injury, the Kraken announced Monday. The forward left a 7-4 loss to the Senators on Saturday with 45 seconds left in the first period; his face was hit by Nick Cousins’ skate after Eeli Tolvanen hit Cousins into the boards. Seattle coach Lane Lambert said after the game that Schwartz was being evaluated. “It could have been worse, I guess,” Lambert said. Schwartz has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 42 games for the Kraken (29-24-9), who host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG). They are one point ahead of the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
Chicago Blackhawks
Oliver Moore (lower body) will miss “some significant time,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said after a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Monday. The forward was injured while crashing into the boards with Colin Blackwell during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Moore has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 51 games for Chicago (24-29-11), which visits Utah on Thursday.
Calgary Flames
Zach Whitecloud (upper body) is not with the Flames for a five-game road trip that began with a 7-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. The defenseman was injured Saturday when he fell awkwardly into the boards late in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. Calgary coach Ryan Huska said that Whitecloud, who has four assists in 14 games since being acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 18, was day to day. Calgary (25-31-7) visits the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW).
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz (lower body) is expected to be out for “a couple weeks,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. The forward left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday late in the second period after he was injured during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. Hintz was playing his first game since missing four because of an illness. "We don't know exactly how much, but it's not a couple of days, so we'll see how long that is,” Gulutzan said. “… We're hoping [he returns] before the playoffs." Hintz has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games for Dallas (39-14-10), which is second in the Central Division and hosts Vegas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, SCRIPPS).