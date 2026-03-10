Coyne Schofield says post-Olympic rise of women’s hockey ‘different’ this time

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Kendall Coyne Schofield, forward for the United States women’s team and for the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Coyne Schofield is also a player development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Two-time gold-medal winner. It certainly has a nice ring to it for Kendall Coyne Schofield, who won her second gold with the Team USA women last month at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Her first Olympic gold came in the 2018 PyeongChang gmaes.

“It’s a surreal feeling. I think it’s really one that’s hard to put into words,” she told NHL.com last week. “When you look at the medal, you think about the team, you think about the experience that we had in Milan. Not even just Milan, but the four-year process leading up to Milan, how we came together as a group. It’s a fabric of so many memories that help create that moment.

“It’s definitely one I’ll never forget.”

Coyne Schofield is getting a rare bit of down time right now. The captain of the Minnesota Frost of the PWHL is out with an upper-body injury she sustained at the Olympics. But it won’t be long until she’s back on the ice showing why she’s one of the greatest women’s hockey players of all time.

The 33-year-old sat down with NHL.com at the Chicago Blackhawks game on Friday to discuss the Olympics, motherhood and the state of women’s hockey.

Your son, Drew, who was born in July 2023, was there to see you win gold. How much more special did that make this Olympics for you?

“I think it’s crazy to take a step back and realize I’m the first mom to win a gold medal for Team USA. Jenny Potter obviously did it with her two kids and took home a silver (at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics), which is an incredible accomplishment in itself. But just knowing the journey and what it took to come back and just some of the harder days and just having him here alongside the journey.

“I’ve said this before, but I think it was so important for me to know he wasn’t the reason I stopped playing hockey. He was the reason I continued to play hockey and there were so many people who thought having a child meant the end. For me, it was only a new beginning. He’s made me the best person I can be. He’s made me the best hockey player I can be. I just hope that he can look to his mom as someone who kept going and who, during the hard days and hard times, I was resilient through those and kept going. There were days, there were hard days, but I just had to come home and look at him and remember how blessed I was and how easy it really was to be able to experience this journey alongside him.

“I think the other thing, too, is seeing how much he loves coming to the rink, how much he loves my teammates. I was saying when we left the Olympics, he’s going to struggle not seeing his 23 aunties on a regular basis. The game ends and everyone’s like, ‘Drew!’ He’s been very much around our Minnesota Frost team since he was 6 months old. We came to the game here tonight and he said, ‘We’re going to mommy’s hockey game!’ So those are the games he knows and that’s what he knows. Even when Jack Hughes scored (the golden goal for the U.S. men’s team in the Olympics), he said, ‘oh, she shoots, she scores!’ because that’s what he’s been around in his young 2½ years of life. It’s been a journey to say the least, but it’s been so worth it and to be able to share it with him. It’s still pretty real and raw right now, but I know it’s something I’m going to look back on and just appreciate so much. Even the photos I’ve looked back on, it almost puts me into tears because it was so special to be able to do it with him.”

Your son went viral after getting that puck in the stands. He became a celebrity over there. Does he have his own agent yet?

“It was crazy. Obviously, I wasn’t involved as much because we were in the village. But my husband kept saying, ‘Kendall, everyone is saying, ‘There’s the puck kid! There’s the puck kid! There’s the puck kid!’ and I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ Then we go to the Duomo (cathedral) on our day off, we’re at the top and someone says, ‘Is that the puck kid?’ Then we get to the bottom and we’re in the mass of people in front of the Duomo and someone else comes up to us and says, ‘Is that the puck kid?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s also my child.’ He had the time of his life, to say the least. Gelato every night.”