Wild at Golden Knights, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

LAS VEGAS -- Zeev Buium will become the first player in Minnesota Wild history to make his NHL debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

The 19-year-old defenseman has practiced with Minnesota for the past three days and took part in the morning skate. He will be paired with veteran Zach Bogosian, who has played 17 seasons in the NHL.

“I’m very, very excited,” Buium said after the 45-minute practice. “I’m just really thankful for the opportunity. I mean, these guys have built toward this the entire season, so I just want to go out there and do whatever I can help.”

Buium said his parents will be in attendance for Game 1. He joked he was unsure if he will be required to do the traditional rookie lap because It is a playoff game on the road.

“I will do whatever they tell me,” he said, laughing.

Buium, a first-round pick (No. 12) by the Wild at the 2024 NHL Draft, had 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 41 games while averaging 27:03 of ice time per game as a sophomore at the University of Denver. He was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player, a First Team All-American, and was selected as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year and the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year. He was one of two players to be a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team.

His teammates are excited for what he can possibly bring to the attack.

“It’s a cool experience for him, that’s for sure; it’s something he will never forget,” defenseman and Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said.

Buium, who replaces Jon Merrill, is the only change for either team in Game 1.

For Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy, he is curious how his team will react at the start of the playoffs, whether it will be able to feed off the energy of the crowd or be out of sorts at the start because of the heightened emotions.

“I think it is human nature to be amped up,” Cassidy said. “We want to temper it but pull it out too. Don’t run around and be that guy. If you are not a physical presence out there, I don’t want a guy chasing hits that doesn’t normally hit because it’s the playoffs. Just be the best version of yourself.”

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Wild: Minnesota lost to Vegas the previous time they played in the postseason, dropping a seven-game series in the first round in 2021. They also lost all three regular-season games against the Golden Knights this season, but they say none of it matters. Forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek are rounding into form after being injured for much of the second half of the regular season. Kaprizov missed 41 games but had six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six of the regular season. Eriksson Ek played the last four games and scored the goal in Minnesota’s final game of the season against the Anaheim Ducks that sent the game to overtime and provided the needed standings point to secure this matchup.

Golden Knights: Vegas expects to play this series at 5-on-5. It took a League-low 174 minor penalties, an NHL record. The Wild were 12th in penalties taken. But Cassidy believes his team can punish Minnesota if it does take penalties. The Golden Knights were second in the League, converting on 28.3 percent of their power plays and hovering above 30 percent for much of the season.