Eichel healthy, eyes playoff run with Golden Knights after successful regular season

Eichel was drafted immediately after Connor McDavid was taken No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers. He made his NHL debut at the age of 18 and was tasked with helping reverse the Sabres’ fortunes.

Buffalo (35-39-7) hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2010-11.

“It’s not easy to be in the same draft as McDavid, not easy to be identified at 14, 15 years old to be a budding star,” Granato said. “There’s a lot of baggage that comes with that, a lot of extra drama, questions, and it can be a very large weight, as you see with all high-end kids. They bear an extra burden. They don’t ask for it, they just want to play hockey. He has a love of his team and teammates and just wants to come to the rink and play hockey. It’s nice to see him enjoying that more and more as he goes through his career.”

Ralph Krueger, who coached Eichel with the Sabres from 2019-21, said Eichel needed to bide his time.

“He wanted so much, so fast in his career that I think (it was) just patience for the way things come at you during a season and accepting also tougher times or little setbacks with the team or with himself and not putting quite so much pressure on himself all the time to be the one,” Krueger said. “The way it was in Buffalo, it was hard for him not to be, because he had the ‘C’ and all those other things at such a young age.”

When Eichel was traded to the Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, he joined a team that was still relatively new to the NHL (their inaugural season was 2017-18) but was one of the best in the League. Vegas advanced to the Stanley Cup Final that first season and has qualified for the playoffs in seven of eight.

“Continuing to watch him in Vegas with the Cup, a little bit of an injury-prone season and this year coming into a real consistent version, best version of himself and just dominating to lead his team to another first-place finish, it’s nothing but a pleasure,” Krueger said. “As someone who coached for three decades, he’s one of those highlights where you’re engaged when you’re with him and you continue to cheer him as he moves on. It’s a real pleasure.

“I’m not surprised by anything I’ve seen since he’s been in Vegas. It was all within him and he just needed to continue to put the package together consistently.”

This was the first season in which Eichel flirted with having 100 points, but he’s more focused on feeling great entering the playoffs, as are the rest of the Golden Knights. It’s time to see if they can all enjoy some more postseason success.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been this healthy per se, played this many games,” Eichel said. “When you get in that rhythm of playing games and just consistently being out there, it just adds that confidence and your feeling of your ability to play every other night or whatever it is.

“For me, it’s just trying to stay consistent in what I’m doing throughout the year and work hard and understand what works for me, what makes me successful.”