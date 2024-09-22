Utah Hockey Club preps for preseason debut amid 'huge excitement'

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Hockey Club is ready for yet another first.

Fans will get to see Utah play for the first time when the team opens its preseason against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday at 8 p.m.

“I think there's huge excitement around the city, you can kind of feel it now,” said forward Josh Doan, who is looking to make the opening-night roster for the first time in his NHL career.

“I think [Sunday] is when it'll feel the most real as there's going to be a game being played and you're going to be able to check in on stats and see how your team's doing for the first time which is always exciting.”

While the excitement is there for the first preseason game in franchise history, it’s also an opportunity for the players to continue preparing for the upcoming season. The first regular-season game in Utah history is Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I think it's just trying to get our feet back underneath us and try to get up to game speed as quick as possible,” said forward Logan Cooley. “It's just to limit as many mistakes as possible. Know what everyone's doing out there, communicate, and when you're doing that it makes the game easier for your teammates and yourself.”