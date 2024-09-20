Guenther signs 8-year contract with Utah, begins next season

21-year-old forward had 35 points with Arizona last season

Dylan Guenther

© Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dylan Guenther signed an eight-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed and it begins next season.

The 21-year-old forward is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

"This is a very happy day for me and my family," Guenther said. "Everything about this organization is on the right track, and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Utah is where I want to be, and I'm proud to commit to my teammates and the organization long term."

Guenther had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 45 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season, and 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) with Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Selected by Arizona with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, he has 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 78 games.

Utah begins its preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and plays its first regular-season game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center on Oct. 8.

"Dylan is elite in every aspect on and off the ice," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He is a young, highly skilled forward with a shot that's evolving into one of the best in the NHL. He's also a first-class person with a strong determination to be great. We look forward to having Dylan as a core player for this organization for many years to come."

