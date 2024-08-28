3 questions facing Utah Hockey Club

1. How do the former players handle the transition?

No team in the NHL is undergoing a more tumultuous offseason than the Utah Hockey Club, which will be playing its first season after the NHL Board of Governors voted on April 18 to establish the franchise.

There are houses to be bought, schools to be found, a whole new infrastructure to make work.

But unlike the expansion teams in Las Vegas in 2017-18 and Seattle in 2021-22, the Utah Hockey Club is made up of an already-in-place team, with players who have been teammates for years. That should help bring some continuity to a situation where there is so much upheaval.

There is excitement in the city, which should help, and there’s also now certainty. For a long time, the players didn’t know what their future would hold. Now, they do. It’ll be up to them how they handle it.