As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Utah Hockey Club and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Utah Hockey Club fantasy projections for 2024-25
Sergachev top 10 defenseman option; Cooley breakout candidate; Doan has upside as rookie
© Zac BonDurant/Getty Images
1. Mikhail Sergachev, D
NHL.com point projection: 63
After being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to Utah, Sergachev is an injury bounce-back candidate who could return to his high-scoring form from 2022-23, when he outperformed elite teammate Victor Hedman with NHL career highs in assists (54), points (64) and power-play points (27). Sergachev, expected to be the clear No. 1 defenseman in Utah if healthy, is ranked among NHL.com's top 10 fantasy options at the position.
2. Clayton Keller, F
NHL.com point projection: 80
With four 60-point seasons during his time with the Arizona Coyotes, including more than a point per game in 2022-23 (NHL career-high 86 in 82 games) and nearly that rate last season (76 in 78 games), Keller has the highest point ceiling among players on Utah's roster. Keller, who turned 26 on July 29, is worth reaching for in fantasy drafts among the top 75 overall and even higher in keeper and dynasty leagues.
3. Logan Cooley, F
NHL.com point projection: 61
He was tied for third among NHL rookies in goals (20) last season behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (22) and Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild (21). Cooley has breakout potential in the top-six forward group, potentially on the second line with rookie Josh Doan, who quietly had the second-best points-per-game average (0.82 in 11 games) among rookies behind Bedard (0.90 in 68 games). Cooley should be prioritized among the top 120 overall in redraft leagues and top 50 overall in keeper and dynasty formats.
4. Nick Schmaltz, F
NHL.com point projection: 59
Since joining the Coyotes in 2018-19, Schmaltz is a close second in points per game (0.78 in 344 games) behind Keller (0.81 in 435 games) and scored more power-play goals (29) for them over that span despite playing far fewer games than Keller (27). When healthy, Schmaltz has been a perennial fantasy sleeper, playing on the first power-play unit with Keller and forward Dylan Guenther -- a unit that will likely now also feature Sergachev.
5. Connor Ingram, G
NHL.com win projection: 25
Ingram is coming off a breakout season; he was tied with Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals and Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL lead in shutouts (six). Ingram also had NHL career highs in wins (23) and games played (50). With the key additions of Sergachev and John Marino (from the New Jersey Devils) at defenseman, Ingram is a fringe top 20 fantasy goalie and the potential X-factor in Utah contending for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Other UTA players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidates: Matias Maccelli, F (NHL.com point projection: 58); Lawson Crouse, F (NHL.com point projection: 48)
Breakout candidate: Dylan Guenther, F (NHL.com point projection: 52)
Rookie to watch: Josh Doan, F (NHL.com point projection: 45)
Deep sleepers: Sean Durzi, D (NHL.com point projection: 44); Karel Vejmelka, G (NHL.com win projection: 17)