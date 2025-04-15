EDMONTON -- The Los Angeles Kings clinched the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division with a 5-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday.
Kings shut out Oilers, clinch No. 2 seed in Pacific
Los Angeles will have home-ice advantage against Edmonton in Western 1st Round series
“It means a lot. We’ve established our home game well all season (31-5-4). We have really good confidence there, and we’ve shown over the last couple of weeks that we can play better on the road as well,” Kings forward Adrian Kempe said. “I think considering they were missing a lot of guys tonight, we still played to our strengths and played a consistent and solid game.
“We weren’t cheating for offense, and special teams have been really good over the last couple of weeks, too, which is going to be really important going into the playoffs. I think we’re pretty happy with our game right now.”
This will be the fourth straight season the two teams have met in the first round. The Oilers won each of the previous three while holding home-ice advantage.
“Our goal was to make the playoffs, that was our first goal, and then go from there,” Oilers forward Corey Perry said. “We know who we’re playing. We open up on the road, so we’ll go out and do a job on the road.
“It’s not the first time or the last time we’re going to open up a series on the road. We’ve been decent on the road (22-16-2) and we know how to play just a boring style of hockey.”
Kempe had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (47-24-9), who have won three in a row and seven of their past eight. Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves before being pulled midway through the third period for David Rittich, who stopped all five shots he faced.
Calvin Pickard made 31 saves for the Oilers (47-29-5), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
Edmonton played without forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, as well as defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman.
“I think overall we didn’t execute and play as well as we did the night before,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Obviously, L.A. brought a lot more to the table than Winnipeg did the night before."
The Kings went 2-for-8 with the man-advantage. Edmonton was 0-for-6.
“Not exactly our lineup and we spent most of the night in the box, so tough to diagnose,” Oilers forward Connor Brown said.
Foegele put the Kings ahead 1-0 shortly after a power play expired at 2:55 of the first period. He tapped in the puck at the right post after his initial redirection of Phillip Danault's shot caromed back off the end boards.
Quinton Byfield made it 2-0 on a power play at 9:26, deflecting Kempe's shot from the point in the high slot. It was Byfield’s fourth straight game with a goal.
However, Byfield left the game late in the second period after getting hauled to the ice and cross-checked in the back of the helmet by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was assessed a game misconduct on the play.
“No update,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “He wasn’t able to finish, that’s all. It doesn’t matter how I saw it.”
Vladislav Gavrikov extended the lead to 3-0 at 18:45 of the first. He received a cross-ice pass from Trevor Moore as the trailer on a rush and beat Pickard's glove from the top of the left circle.
Fiala made it 4-0 on a power play at 7:43 of the second period, burying a one-timer glove side from the right circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Kempe. Fiala has five goals in his past three games.
“We got behind early. They score about three power-play goals, I know one was after it expired, but pretty much a power-play goal, and that was just too much for our group to overcome," Knoblauch said.
Kempe pushed the lead to 5-0 at 8:13 of the third period, taking a cross-slot pass from Anze Kopitar on a 2-on-1 rush and sending a shot past Pickard’s glove.
Rittich relieved Kuemper in net for the Kings following the goal.
“Just late in the game. We thought once we got five that we were pretty comfortable, and 'Ritter' is going to play tomorrow (at the Seattle Kraken). He hasn’t played in a long time (March 30), and it was a chance to get him a few pucks before he plays back-to-back,” Hiller said. “It probably serves both purposes, to get him warmed up a little bit and to give Darcy a rest.”
NOTES: The Kings' 47 wins this season are tied for the second-most in franchise history, behind only the 2015-16 team (48 wins). ... The Kings (3-1-0) won the season series against the Oilers (1-2-1) for the first time since 2015-16. ... Fiala has scored an NHL career-high 35 goals, which is tied with Timo Meier (2021-22) and Nico Hischier (2024-25) for the second-most by a Swiss player in a season in NHL history. Meier has the record with 40 in 2022-23. ... Kopitar pushed his point streak to three games (two goals, three assists). ... Kempe extended his point streak to three games (one goal, six assists).