DeBrusk scores late in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

DeBrusk chipped a loose puck past Alexandar Georgiev from the side of the net after a high one-timer from Brock Boeser bounced off the end boards and back out.

Quinn Hughes also assisted on the overtime winner, tying Alexander Edler for the franchise lead in points by a defenseman with 409.

Linus Karlsson tied it midway through the third period, and Nikita Tolopilo made 15 saves in his NHL debut for the Canucks (38-29-14), who have points in four straight (3-0-1).

Macklin Celebrini scored, and Georgiev made 35 saves for the Sharks (20-49-12), who were coming off a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday and are winless in 10 games (0-7-3).

Celebrini, who is from nearby North Vancouver, put the Sharks ahead 1-0 on the power play at 4:20 of the second period. The 18-year-old circled off the right boards to the face-off dot unchecked before unleashing a short-side wrist shot over Tolopilo’s glove, off the crossbar and in.

Celebrini leads all NHL rookies with 25 goals this season. It was also his 63rd point, which trails only Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (65) among rookies this season.

Karlsson tied it 1-1 at 9:03 of the third period, beating his check to the net to chip a rebound over the left pad of Georgiev from the edge of the crease.