Keller ready for 'super exciting' 1st season for Utah Hockey Club

Forward says additions of defensemen Sergachev, Marino will boost young core

Keller excited for Utah 1st season

© Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS -- Asked if he has a suggestion for the name of the fledgling Utah Hockey Club, Clayton Keller seems to have an idea of what it might end up being.

“It sounds like it’s going to be the Yeti, but I don’t know,” the forward said at the NHL North American Players Media Tour on Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens. Whatever they choose, I think it’ll be a good one.

“It’s just part of the excitement of being part of something new.”

Whether the 26-year-old proves to be right about the Yeti, he, like the rest of the hockey world, will have to wait a while to see if that is, in fact, the case. The franchise, which is preparing for its inaugural season, has opted to hold off on a name until next year.

Fortunately for the team’s eager fanbase, they didn’t have to wait that long to have Utah’s players step onto the ice for the first time, name or no name.

Indeed, that happened Wednesday when Utah’s rookie camp opened at the renovated Kearns Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City. Then, next week, veterans like Keller will officially report to training camp in what he hopes will be the start of a successful pro sports franchise legacy.

He says he always gets butterflies whenever camp is just around the corner. But the churning in his gut, he admits, has reached an entire new level these days, thanks to the nervous anticipation of being part of Utah’s first year

“You’re excited to be with the guys again,” Keller said. “You’re excited to compete again. And now, with this situation, going into a new situation, a new fan base, things like that, I think it’s super exciting.

“To be able to be part of something like this is really cool. I know the fans are stoked and so are we.

“We kind of saw the enthusiasm that is in store for us when we first came out here back in April.”

What to expect in Utah Hockey Club's first season?

On April 24, five days after the franchise had been established, the players walked onto the stage at Delta Center in Salt Lake City and were introduced to more than 12,000 cheering fans who welcomed them to Utah. For players, coaches and management who had spent the 2023-24 season in Arizona with the Coyotes, it was an overwhelming moment.

“It actually started when we arrived at the airport in Salt Lake,” he said. “There were tons of families there and lots of kids looking for autographs and photos.

“We kind of didn’t know what the rink would be like. But when we walked in and saw that many people, it was definitely crazy and super exciting. It’s very motivating to play in front of a new fan base. They’re super excited for hockey. It was a couple of awesome days there.”

Over the summer he had the opportunity to visit Salt Lake City a couple of more times and was impressed with his new hockey home.

“I’ve been there for a couple of weeks now and the living seems super easy and convenient,” he said. “Everything seems close. We all live within 10 minutes of each other.

“I really think it’s going to be an easy transition for sure.”

On the ice as well as off, thanks to some additions Utah made during the offseason.

On June 29 Utah acquired 26-year-old defenseman Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie, pick No. 199 in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

It also acquired 27-year-old defenseman John Marino and pick No. 153 in the 2024 draft from the New Jersey Devils for the 49th pick and a second-round selection in the 2025 draft.

Those moves have Keller dreaming of having postseason games in Utah.

“Our core guys have developed, a good coach in the locker room,” he said. “We have a lot of young players who are coming in and are ready to take that next step. We’ve done a good job of helping them and guiding them in the right direction. And adding guys like Marino and Sergachev who have had playoff success is really going to help.

“The playoffs are definitely on our minds for sure.”

Keller will be looked upon to be one of the players to lead Utah to the playoffs. He had 76 points (33 goals, 43 assists) in 78 games with the Coyotes last season and will be looking to improve on those numbers in Utah.

That mission will begin on Oct. 8 when the franchise will play its first regular-season game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. The team will play its first preseason game at Delta Center against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 22.

“We can't wait,” Keller said. “And I know the fans can’t either.”

