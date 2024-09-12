Keller ready for 'super exciting' 1st season for Utah Hockey Club

LAS VEGAS -- Asked if he has a suggestion for the name of the fledgling Utah Hockey Club, Clayton Keller seems to have an idea of what it might end up being.

“It sounds like it’s going to be the Yeti, but I don’t know,” the forward said at the NHL North American Players Media Tour on Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens. Whatever they choose, I think it’ll be a good one.

“It’s just part of the excitement of being part of something new.”

Whether the 26-year-old proves to be right about the Yeti, he, like the rest of the hockey world, will have to wait a while to see if that is, in fact, the case. The franchise, which is preparing for its inaugural season, has opted to hold off on a name until next year.

Fortunately for the team’s eager fanbase, they didn’t have to wait that long to have Utah’s players step onto the ice for the first time, name or no name.

Indeed, that happened Wednesday when Utah’s rookie camp opened at the renovated Kearns Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City. Then, next week, veterans like Keller will officially report to training camp in what he hopes will be the start of a successful pro sports franchise legacy.

He says he always gets butterflies whenever camp is just around the corner. But the churning in his gut, he admits, has reached an entire new level these days, thanks to the nervous anticipation of being part of Utah’s first year

“You’re excited to be with the guys again,” Keller said. “You’re excited to compete again. And now, with this situation, going into a new situation, a new fan base, things like that, I think it’s super exciting.

“To be able to be part of something like this is really cool. I know the fans are stoked and so are we.

“We kind of saw the enthusiasm that is in store for us when we first came out here back in April.”