Top prospects for Utah Hockey Club

1. Dmitriy Simashev, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL): 63 GP, 4-6-10

Simashev boasts an impressive profile, starting with his size (6-foot-4, 198 pounds) and his skating ability. Utah has been pleased with his defensive IQ and his ability to break up plays.

“If you want to become faster, add two fast guys. If you want to become tougher, add two tough guys. If you want to get big, we’re going to add some size to our team with Simashev and (Danil) But and you throw (Maveric) Lamoureux in the mix,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season