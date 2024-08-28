NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Utah Hockey Club, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Utah Hockey Club
No. 6 pick Iginla brings offensive firepower; highly rated defensemen could make jump
© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Dmitriy Simashev, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL): 63 GP, 4-6-10
Simashev boasts an impressive profile, starting with his size (6-foot-4, 198 pounds) and his skating ability. Utah has been pleased with his defensive IQ and his ability to break up plays.
“If you want to become faster, add two fast guys. If you want to become tougher, add two tough guys. If you want to get big, we’re going to add some size to our team with Simashev and (Danil) But and you throw (Maveric) Lamoureux in the mix,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
2. Tij Iginla, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Kelowna (WHL): 64 GP, 47-37-84; Canada (WJC): 7 GP, 6-6-12
The conversation about Tij Iginla (6-0, 182) starts with bloodlines.
His father is Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla. Tij plays a style of hockey reminiscent of his father’s, with skill and competitiveness at the center and wing positions, along with a similar build and heavy shot.
“It’ll be interesting to see what Iginla can do,” Armstrong said. “He’s somebody that you get excited about. Prospect camp he was lights out.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Maveric Lamoureux, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 29 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Drummondville (QMJHL): 39 GP, 9-24-33; Canada (WJC): 5 GP, 1-2-3
Continuing Utah’s commitment to size is Lamoureux (6-6, 196), a 20-year-old defenseman who has had some setbacks over the past few seasons with surgery on each of his shoulders.
Though Utah traded for two defensemen this offseason, “underneath that, in the following years, you’ve got Simashev and Lamoureux coming that are going to add some size to us and some mobility,” said Armstrong, who has previously compared Lamoureux to Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues.
Not only does Lamoureux bring size and mobility, but he has the hockey IQ and playmaking ability to succeed in the NHL.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Daniil But, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL): 55 GP, 10-11-21
But (6-5, 203) is an enormous forward with enormous talent, a player who can score and play a 200-foot game.
“He was pretty interesting at our development camp because our fans obviously didn’t know who he is, but when they were chanting his name at the end of the game after he had five goals, they did,” Armstrong said. “We found a player in him that not only had the ability to score, make plays, great hockey sense, but he had tremendous size. We like that combination. We think that’s a unique combination that can help us win a championship at some point.”
The 19-year-old averaged just 9:26 minutes per game last season, but Armstrong said he battled to have an impact and put up 21 points.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
5. Cole Beaudoin, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Barrie (OHL): 67 GP, 28-34-62; Canada (WJC): 7 GP, 2-2-4
Utah moved up in the draft to land Beaudoin at No. 24, trading the No. 38 and 71 picks this season and a second-round pick next season for the 18-year-old center.
“We think that Cole has the ability to almost change our culture in some degree [with] how hard his work ethic is and how he plays and how he thinks about the game,” Armstrong said. “He’s a really incredible kid on his thought process of trying to make the NHL and trying to get better.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season