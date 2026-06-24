Woll hopes to be part of ‘great tandem’ with Vladar after trade to Flyers

“I think my initial reaction right when I got the call, as I imagine it would be for most people, was a lot of emotion,” Woll said. “I spent a long time in Toronto, so I was pretty sad to hear the news right when it happened.”

He went for a walk to clear his head. That’s when Woll’s pal, Benoit, reached out. At that point, Woll had no idea who else, if anyone, was involved in the trade.

“I was thinking about leaving the Leafs, and ‘Benny’ called me,” Woll said. “And just the excitement, his voice, I think, really helped for me see how an unbelievable opportunity this was. And it was almost like, from that initial reaction onward, there's been almost a surplus of excitement on my part.

“I'm really pumped for this opportunity joining a team like the Flyers, that's a proven team, but also I think it’s a great way to go there and help them take the run at the Cup. So, I'm just really excited.”

Benoit had six assists and was minus-22 in 73 games for the Maple Leafs this season, averaging 17:18 of ice time. The 27-year-old has 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) in 352 regular-season games for Toronto and the Anaheim Ducks, and two points (one goal, one assist) in 20 playoff games.

Known for his physical style, Benoit said he’s looking forward to seeing how his game fits in with Philadelphia. He’s also excited to be reunited with former Ducks teammates Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.

“I feed on emotion,” Benoit said. “So, for me, having the fans yelling every time I make a hit and stuff, it’s just better. It just feels like a playoff game every single game, so it’s fun.”