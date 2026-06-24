Woll hopes to be part of ‘great tandem’ with Vladar after trade to Flyers

Goalie excited for fresh start following 10 years in Maple Leafs organization

Woll fresh start with PHI

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

Joseph Woll knows if he wants to start for the Philadelphia Flyers, he’ll have to earn it behind likely No. 1 goalie Dan Vladar.

“It's never anyone's goal in the NHL to be a backup, and, you know, that's not my goal,” Woll said Wednesday, one week after being acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs. “I want to come in and show and prove my belief in myself, and that I'm coming to compete.

“At the same time, I think that's only to the benefit of the team. I think ‘Vlady’ and I will be a great tandem and push each other.”

The 27-year-old was acquired, along with defenseman Simon Benoit, on June 17, for goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Woll was 15-16-7 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts) this season, one in which Toronto allowed 3.60 goals per game. Only the Vancouver Canucks averaged more (3.83).

But he pointed to the 2024-2025 season when he and Anthony Stolarz formed one the better goaltending tandems in the League. Woll finished that season with a 2.73 GAA, .909 save percentage and set career highs in games played (42) and wins (27) to help Toronto win the Atlantic Division.

FLA@TOR: Woll robs Snoog with the slove in the 2nd

Vladar was a No. 1 in the NHL for the first time this season. He played 52 games (51 starts) and was 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage to help Philadelphia (43-27-12) finish third in the Metropolitan Division. He then went 4-6 with a 2.18 GAA, .922 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Flyers reach the Eastern Conference Second Round.

“When there's two guys that are going, I think it definitely just benefits the team,” Woll said. “You want everyone on your team to be playing to the best of their ability. And, as we found out the last couple of years, with different injuries between us, different things happening, you need both guys to really step up at any time, and I think I've done a great job in that situation.

“… At the end of the other end of that, I think I've had great seasons where I've showed that I can carry the torch as well. I think I've played very good hockey when called upon and done a great job at staying healthy and being available when I'm needed in those situations. I have a lot of belief in myself through experience from all those different roles.”

Having been a member of the Maple Leafs organization for the past decade since being selected in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll admitted he was caught off guard when new general manager John Chayka informed him of the deal. He went 63-43-9 with a 2.94 GAA, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 117 regular-season games (113 starts) and 6-6 with a 2.73 GAA, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 14 playoff games (10 starts).

TOR@COL: Woll stretches out to deny Kelly

“I think my initial reaction right when I got the call, as I imagine it would be for most people, was a lot of emotion,” Woll said. “I spent a long time in Toronto, so I was pretty sad to hear the news right when it happened.”

He went for a walk to clear his head. That’s when Woll’s pal, Benoit, reached out. At that point, Woll had no idea who else, if anyone, was involved in the trade.

“I was thinking about leaving the Leafs, and ‘Benny’ called me,” Woll said. “And just the excitement, his voice, I think, really helped for me see how an unbelievable opportunity this was. And it was almost like, from that initial reaction onward, there's been almost a surplus of excitement on my part.

“I'm really pumped for this opportunity joining a team like the Flyers, that's a proven team, but also I think it’s a great way to go there and help them take the run at the Cup. So, I'm just really excited.”

Benoit had six assists and was minus-22 in 73 games for the Maple Leafs this season, averaging 17:18 of ice time. The 27-year-old has 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) in 352 regular-season games for Toronto and the Anaheim Ducks, and two points (one goal, one assist) in 20 playoff games.

Known for his physical style, Benoit said he’s looking forward to seeing how his game fits in with Philadelphia. He’s also excited to be reunited with former Ducks teammates Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.

“I feed on emotion,” Benoit said. “So, for me, having the fans yelling every time I make a hit and stuff, it’s just better. It just feels like a playoff game every single game, so it’s fun.”

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