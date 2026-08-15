Gainey's $100 suit stitched into Canadiens' Stanley Cup lore

“The three of us were playing together, and all of us had played for the (major-junior) Peterborough Petes,” Gainey said on Friday, sipping a cappuccino before setting off from Montreal on the drive back to his Ontario cottage-country home.

The late Roberts was 13 and 15 years the senior of Gainey and Jarvis and had been in the NHL for a decade, with the Canadiens and St. Louis Blues, before his fellow Petes would arrive in Montreal.

“Jimmy likely already had a connection with Tony, so he took Doug and me along with him one day to the shop in Old Montreal,” Gainey said. “We made a deal that day and we all got suits for about $100 each.”

In a very short time, the three would be styling their Tony the Tailor suits, looking snappy indeed during the Canadiens run to their 1976 Stanley Cup championship that culminated with a four-game Final sweep of the two-time defending-champion Philadelphia Flyers. It was the first of four titles the most recent Montreal dynasty would win consecutively.

“There might have been some plaids,” Gainey said brightly, quizzed on the trio’s new threads.