Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets picked to win Vezina as best goalie

To mark the three-quarter point of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.

Connor Hellebuyck is well on his way toward becoming the first goalie since 2008 to win the Vezina Trophy in consecutive seasons.

One of his Winnipeg Jets teammates sees the potential for even more hardware.

"We think he should be in the Hart Trophy conversation," Jets captain Adam Lowry said. "It's very rare you see a goalie there, not since Carey Price (in 2015), and I think he should be."

Hellebuyck is a major reason the Jets have been at or near the top of the NHL standings for much of the season. He leads the NHL with 38 wins and six shutouts and has the best goals-against average (1.99) and save percentage (.927) among goalies to play at least 20 games. Those numbers make him the unanimous favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for the third time (2020, 2023), receiving all 16 first-place votes (80 points) from a 16-person NHL.com voting panel. He also was the unanimous pick for the first quarter and halfway point of the season.

Hellebuyck would be the fourth goalie to win the Vezina in consecutive seasons, joining Patrick Roy (1989-90), Dominik Hasek (1994-95, 1997-99) and Martin Brodeur (2003-04, 2007-08) since NHL general managers began voting on the award in 1982.

"We know what we have," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "He's a special goalie, and he can win hockey games for you. He's such a prepared guy, just how he goes about his business, whether it's practices and games. He doesn't like to get scored on. And he really wants to be the best."

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning was second with 57 points. Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals (48 points) was third.

"Obviously there are a lot of elite goaltenders, but I think his work ethic is definitely something which stands out," Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said of Hellebuyck. "He works on his game, and his mental game. He watches a lot of videos. He tries to make sure he's perfect each and every night."

That level of perfection applies to practice, where Jets skaters use the chance to work against arguably the best goalie in the world to make themselves better. It could be a reason why Winnipeg ranks in the top five with 3.47 goals per game.