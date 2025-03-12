Trophy Tracker: Werenski of Blue Jackets choice for Norris as best defenseman

Werenski leads the NHL in ice time per game and is second among defenseman in points. In his eight previous seasons, he never finished higher than eighth in voting for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL. That should change this season.

"You don't realize how good he is until you're actually watching him on a day-to-day basis," defense partner Dante Fabbro told the Blue Jackets website last month. "He is that elite of a defenseman. I see it every single day with just the way he goes about his business and how he leads the team. He leads off the ice, obviously, but on the ice is a huge attribute to his hard work and his dedication to the game.

"He doesn't cheat the game at all. He plays the right way every single game. For myself and my teammates, (his impact) doesn't shock us at all. He's easily one of the best defensemen in this league and he's definitely in that Norris conversation."

Werenski received 73 points, including nine first-place votes from NHL.com's 16-person panel to edge out Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (70 points; seven first-place votes) as the pick for the Norris at the three-quarter point of the season. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks was third (48 points).

"I think (of him) as a Norris contender," Christiansen said. "Obviously, we're all rooting for him in our room. He's been so amazing. He's done so much this season with maybe less help than other guys.

"He's up and down the ice. He's unbelievable offensively, but at the same time, he's probably the guy you run out there in the last minute defensively, so we rely on him in all situations. He plays 30 minutes a night. so pretty much half the game he's out there contributing on both ends of the rink."