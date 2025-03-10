Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens picked to win Calder as rookie of year

To mark the three-quarter mark of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Lane Hutson continues to defy the odds as a rookie defenseman with the Montreal Canadiens.
Despite playing arguably the most unforgiving position in the NHL in one of the biggest markets and hearing his entire life how difficult it might be for a player his size (5-foot-9, 162 pounds) to succeed at the professional level, it hasn't mattered one bit.
The 21-year-old has proven that hard work on and off the ice, patience, and an unbelievable desire are all you need.
Hutson leads all NHL rookies in assists (45), points (49), power-play points (21), average ice time (22:23), takeaways (42) and blocked shots (91) in 63 games.
A second-round pick (No. 62) at the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson is NHL.com's favorite for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year at the three-quarter mark of the season.
"I just came in and wanted to help the team anyway I could," Hutson said. "I still have the same mentality now. Whatever I can do to help, that's what I want to do, and everyone here does a great job of that."
Hutson received 69 voting points (six first-place votes) from NHL.com's 16-person panel. He edged out San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, who was second with 66 points (seven first-place votes).
Hutson and Celebrini were teammates at Boston University in Hockey East last season.
"Pick them both ... co-Calder Trophy winners," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "One forward, one defenseman, and those are the two guys. It's been so fun to watch those guys play at that level and the success they're having. I'm just so proud. Both have such a passion for the game, they want to improve and want to get better and want to make an impact.
"I'm sure, not too long down the road, we'll see both of them representing their countries in the type of tournament we watched with the 4 Nations Face-Off. They'll be there and will deserve to be there because of the type of players they are."
Hutson had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on March 3 to overtake Chris Chelios as the fastest defenseman to 50 career points in Canadiens history. He got his 50th point in his 63rd game; Chelios did it in 66.
Celebrini, who was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for November, is first among all rookies in points per game (0.91), tied with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov in goals (20) and even-strength goals (13). His 28 assists are fourth most in a franchise history by a rookie in a single season.
Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf was third with 46 points (three first-place votes), followed by Michkov (41 points) and forward Logan Stankovan (nine points), who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes from the Dallas Stars on Friday.
Wolf, the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January, has been a big reason the Flames (30-23-10) remain in the running for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth.
The 23-year-old is 22-12-4 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 38 games. His .844 high danger save percentage ranks in the 91st percentile, according to NHL EDGE, well above the League average of .806. He set a franchise record for shutouts in a season by a rookie goalie (three), making 26 saves in a 1-0 win against the Canadiens on Saturday.
"When he's on, he beats the play a lot so he's in position and he makes hard saves look relatively easy," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "But I think his biggest strength is how he reads the play. He arrives, a lot of times, on his feet, when most goaltenders would be sliding over to make a save."
Michkov was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for October and February. He leads first-year players in even-strength points (32), overtime goals (three), in 62 games. He's tied for first with Celebrini in goals (20) and power-play goals (seven) and is third in points (47) behind Hutson and Celebrini.
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 69 points (six first-place votes); Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, 66 (seven first-place votes); Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, 46 (three first-place votes); Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, 41; Logan Stankoven, Carolina Hurricanes, 9; Will Smith, San Jose Sharks, 3; Maxim Tsyplakov, New York Islanders, 3; Marco Kasper, Detroit Red Wings, 2; Zack Bolduc, St. Louis Blues, 1
