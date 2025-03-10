Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens picked to win Calder as rookie of year

A second-round pick (No. 62) at the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson is NHL.com's favorite for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year at the three-quarter mark of the season.

"I just came in and wanted to help the team anyway I could," Hutson said. "I still have the same mentality now. Whatever I can do to help, that's what I want to do, and everyone here does a great job of that."

Hutson received 69 voting points (six first-place votes) from NHL.com's 16-person panel. He edged out San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, who was second with 66 points (seven first-place votes).

Hutson and Celebrini were teammates at Boston University in Hockey East last season.

"Pick them both ... co-Calder Trophy winners," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "One forward, one defenseman, and those are the two guys. It's been so fun to watch those guys play at that level and the success they're having. I'm just so proud. Both have such a passion for the game, they want to improve and want to get better and want to make an impact.

"I'm sure, not too long down the road, we'll see both of them representing their countries in the type of tournament we watched with the 4 Nations Face-Off. They'll be there and will deserve to be there because of the type of players they are."

Hutson had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on March 3 to overtake Chris Chelios as the fastest defenseman to 50 career points in Canadiens history. He got his 50th point in his 63rd game; Chelios did it in 66.