Panthers injuries continue to mount, lose Jones in Winter Classic defeat

MIAMI -- The Florida Panthers’ start to 2026 went much like the rest of their season has gone with another key player being lost to an injury.
Defenseman Seth Jones sustained an upper-body injury during the Panthers’ 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park on Friday, putting a damper on what was supposed to be a night for celebrating the first outdoor game played in Florida.
It was part of the course for Florida, though, during a season filled with injuries that have hampered its quest to win the Stanley Cup for the third straight season.
“That’s the theme of our year clearly,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Every year has something. … This year is about we have to overcome these injuries. Figure out a way to win without your best players. But if you can do that, there’s a pretty good prize at the end.”
The Panthers knew they were facing uphill climb to three-peat when they began the season without arguably their two most important forwards in Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (adductor muscle, sports hernia). But the list grew to include forwards Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) and Cole Schwindt (broken arm) and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (upper body).
Helped by a 9-3-1 surge prior to the Winter Classic, the Panthers (21-16-3) have managed to stay within striking distance of a Stanley Cup Playoff berth. They’re one point behind the Buffalo Sabres for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
But Jones’ injury, which he sustained when he was struck near the left collarbone by a deflected shot 7:54 into the first period, provided another reminder of the battle of attrition Florida has faced all season. The initial prognosis was promising with Maurice saying, “He’s just got to be looked at tomorrow.”
Still, it was a downer coming on the day when Jones was named to the United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
“It’s never a good thing when guys go down,” Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “He’s a big part of our team. We needed him on the power play and, obviously, he plays a lot of minutes, so a big loss there. But, hopefully, he’s OK.”