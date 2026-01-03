Winter Classic ‘awesome event’ for Panthers despite loss to Rangers

MIAMI -- As the roof opened slowly, Luis Fonsi sang “Despacito.” The Florida Panthers walked out, fire shot up and snow fell.
In Miami.
The Panthers will want to forget the game itself, a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. Still, they’ll remember the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic for the fire-and-ice, hot-and-cold, sand-and-snow spectacle.
“This was an incredible event,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I can’t believe how many people worked on this, and they got it all right. This is the losing coach, right? So, incredible memories.”
This was the Panthers’ first outdoor game, the first NHL outdoor game in the Sunshine State, the southernmost NHL regular-season game and a game that defied the laws of nature.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions drew a sellout crowd of 36,153 to loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball.
The official temperature at face-off was 63.1 degrees Fahrenheit, making this the warmest Winter Classic and second warmest NHL outdoor game. It was 65 for the Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver on Feb. 27, 2016.
“Awesome event,” said Aaron Ekblad, who has spent his entire NHL career in Florida and played the most games among Panthers defensemen (772). “Super well done. … I’m really happy I was able to experience something like this. I would have loved to get a win, but at the end of the day, a true first-class experience.”