Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1; Lightning, Flyers enter power rankings

If Black Friday deals are the best around, then NHL teams should be scouring the markets across the League for them this week.

While it's true that most teams won't do their shopping around the holidays because that is typically saved for closer to the NHL Trade Deadline, which this season is March 8, it didn't stop us from handing out some Black Friday shopping ideas.

The Super 16, which is topped by the Boston Bruins for the second straight week, is filled with thoughts on who should be in the market for what and why as we approach the quarter mark of the season.

The writers who vote to determine the weekly rankings each gave some ideas on what teams should be shopping for on Black Friday. It could be depth forwards, another defenseman, the power play that they used to have, improved health or anything else.

Read on for more, but as a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Super 16.

1. Boston Bruins (14-1-3)

Total points: 207

Last week: No. 1

"This isn't hard; I'm buying a center. The Bruins lost their top two centers to retirement during the offseason, with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci riding off into the sunset. And while the Bruins have more than made do with rookies Matthew Poitras and John Beecher, each of whom have performed far above expectations, any team will take an upgrade if they can get it. My only caveat is that it's Black Friday shopping, so we're getting a discount. That's crucial with the Bruins' salary cap situation. It also means that if I'm general manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins, I'm not shipping out a goalie in the transaction." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

NHL Tonight breaks down latest top 16 team rankings

2. Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2)

Total points: 186

Last week: No. 2

"What do you get when you have everything? The Golden Knights are the Stanley Cup champions and don't need anything for a hangover. They're one of the best teams in the NHL. They don't have any glaring weaknesses that need to be rectified. Maybe they could use a lucky rabbit's foot so they stay healthy through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or maybe a safety deposit box to store their glittery Cup rings -- with room for another ring, you know, just in case." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

3. New York Rangers (13-3-1)

Total points: 182

Last week: No. 3

"It's not easy to find something for the Rangers right now because things have gone so well for them in the first quarter of their first season under coach Peter Laviolette. They also know that defenseman Adam Fox will be returning soon from his lower-body injury, hopefully Nov. 29 when he's eligible to come off long-term injured reserve. What I would buy the Rangers is a timetable for when forward Filip Chytil will be able to return to the lineup. He's been out since sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 2. The Rangers might have to find a third-line center in the coming months if Chytil is going to be out long term. Nick Bonino is filling in on the third line now, with Vincent Trocheck bumped up to the second line, where Chytil was playing. If Chytil is out long term, the Rangers will go shopping for a center, but it won't be on Black Friday." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

4. Dallas Stars (12-4-2)

Total points: 163

Last week: No. 4

"There aren't many things the Stars need, but if I could make a Black Friday purchase of their road game and bring it home, that would be my gift. The Stars are 7-1-1, giving up 2.22 goals-against per game and are at 94.1 percent on the penalty kill. They haven't been as sharp in any of those areas at home, where they're 5-3-1, allowing 3.22 goals per game and are at 79.3 percent on the penalty kill. It's hard to find gifts for a team that is doing as well as the Stars are this season, but if they can bring their road success into American Airlines Center that would be ideal." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

5. Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3)

Total points: 147

Last week: No. 6

"One of the biggest reasons the Kings have had success has been the play of goalie Cam Talbot who has a .930 save percentage in 13 games. But Talbot also is 36 years old, and there's a lot of hockey left between now and the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and then a lot of high-intensity hockey after that if they reach the postseason. The Kings have gone with Pheonix Copley as Talbot's backup, but he has struggled to play up to the same level as last season. Finding a more dependable option behind Talbot should be the No. 1 item on the shopping list for general manager Rob Blake. Another top-six forward also could be on the wish list to strengthen a power play that has been ranked in the bottom half of the NHL for most of the season." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

6. Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1)

Total points: 145

Last week: No. 5

"In the spirit of Black Friday, if the Canucks went shopping the first items on their list would be depth defensemen. Vancouver will be without defenseman Carson Soucy for 6-8 weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot during a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 12. If the Canucks can find a comparable defenseman to play on the second pairing behind Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek at a Black Friday discount, it would be an excellent purchase that could have short- and long-term gains. A team never can have enough quality defensemen come playoff time, which is where the Canucks appear to be heading." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

7. Florida Panthers (12-6-1)

Total points: 130

Last week: No. 7

"The cost likely will be high given the whole supply/demand thing, but the Panthers likely will be waiting outside the store before it opens with hopes of being at the front of the line to get help on special teams. They are 23rd in the NHL on the power play (16.1 percent), and their penalty kill is 22nd (76.7 percent). There's still a long way to go before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we all know how valuable special teams are in the postseason. Players who can help upgrade those units will be on Florida's holiday shopping list for sure." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

8. Colorado Avalanche (12-6-0)

Total points: 127

Last week: No. 8

"The Avalanche have been middling through the first quarter of the season, riding some winning streaks and suffering through some attention-grabbing losses. There have been injuries and concerns with depth, but if I were general manager Chris McFarland, I would be on the prowl for an established goalie to push Alexandar Georgiev, who has yet to find his grove this season and was overused early. Now, with Pavel Francouz out for the season because of a lower-body injury, they may need more experience from their backup than Ivan Prosvetov, who never has played more than seven NHL games in a season. But with so many teams looking for quality goaltending, don't expect any bargain-basement pricing." -- Shawn P. Roarke, director of editorial

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2)

Total points: 104

Last week: No. 9

"Black Friday started early for the Maple Leafs, who have been actively exploring the market for defensemen. With their payroll squeezed tight against the salary cap, bargains are at the top of Toronto's wish list. They could open space if defenseman John Klingberg, who has been out two games and will miss at least two more because of an undisclosed injury, is placed on long-term injured reserve. There has been plenty of speculation that the Calgary Flames could be a good fit when it comes to trade partners. Toronto general manager Brad Treliving held the same role in Calgary for nine seasons until leaving during the offseason, with the Flames replacing him with his long-time assistant, Craig Conroy. The two know each other well and could have plenty to talk about, since Flames defensemen Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin all can be unrestricted free agents come July 1." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

10. Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2)

Total points: 78

Last week: No. 13

"The Jets have won four straight and seven of eight (7-1-0) to turn their season around. They have one of the most durable goalies in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck, a capable backup in Laurent Brossoit and two of the top forwards in the game in Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Defenseman Josh Morrissey was a Norris Trophy contender last season and has been solid again this season. But behind him, the offense is thin on the back end. Another offensive-minded defenseman would be something the Jets should seek this holiday season." -- David Satriano, staff writer

Kyle Connor breaks down his approach to scoring goals

11. Washington Capitals (10-4-2)

Total points: 72

Last week: No. 11

"Washington has been shopping for a top-six forward since the offseason and that hasn't changed with its turnaround since going 1-3-1 in its first five games. The Capitals have found ways to win with goaltending and defense, but still need some offensive help, particularly on the power play. Some of that has been from trying to update a power play that grew stale in recent seasons and the players having trouble adapting to the changes made by coach Spencer Carbery and assistant Kirk Muller, who oversees the power play. But the Capitals also could use a forward who can run the top man-advantage unit from right half wall, a spot filled so well for so long by Nicklas Backstrom until a hip injury limited him the past two seasons and caused him to step away from playing eight games into this season." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

12. Carolina Hurricanes (11-7-0)

Total points: 66

Last week: No. 10

"The Hurricanes possess star power, depth and a better-than-average defense corps, but the health and consistency of their goaltenders has been the biggest concern. I'd buy that if I could on Black Friday. The fact is Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta each is 34 years old at a position that is unforgiving, and neither appears capable of playing 55-plus games at this point in their careers. I know as a tandem they work well together, but as we've seen in the past, the slightest injury or illness may alter that path to success. In fact, the Hurricanes announced Nov. 6 that Andersen would be out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue, so Raanta will be expected to play the majority of the games for a bit. Meanwhile, Pyotr Kochetkov, 24, has shown promise but has yet to really prove capable of handling a heavier workload." -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

13. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5)

Total points: 51

Last week: Unranked

"The easy purchase would be goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, but looking to buy that item would be a waste at this point because they're going to get him back at his regular rate soon. Vasilevskiy could be ready to come off long-term injured reserve some time in the next week after recovering from back surgery in September. So instead of trying to buy a goalie they're going to get anyway, the Lightning should be shopping for some scoring depth in their bottom-six forward group. It'll be hard to get with their salary cap situation, but even just one addition plus a healthy Conor Sheary, who is on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury, will give them more depth than they have now. It's a lot on the top-six forwards and the Lightning know as well as any team that if you want to go deep in the playoffs you need to have three lines that can score and a fourth that is a threat. They don't have enough of that now." -- Rosen

14. Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1)

Total points: 40

Last week: Unranked

"Is there a defenseman who can juice the Flyers power play that is available on the Black Friday market? Because that's what they need. They need a defenseman that can get shots through from the point but won't be a liability defending at 5-on-5. Travis Sanheim is playing more than 3:00 per game on the power play and on the penalty kill. If the Flyers can reduce his power-play ice time it'll help him stay fresh throughout the season. He's already playing more than 25 minutes per game. I can argue the same for Cam York, who is playing more than 22 minutes per game, including more than 2:00 each on the power play and penalty kill. If they're serious about making a playoff push the Flyers need to be serious about improving their defensive depth and adding a power-play quarterback at the same time." -- Rosen

15. New Jersey Devils (8-8-1)

Total points: 21

Last week: No. 14

"I'd buy the Devils an alarm clock. They need to wake up and start on time. Too often this season they've been playing from behind. They've allowed the first goal in 14 of their 17 games. Part of their early-season struggles, which are exacerbated by their high expectations entering the season, have been because they're chasing games too early. They need to start putting pressure on their opponents early so they can start playing with the lead." -- Rosen

16. Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3)

Total points: 18

Last week: No. 12

"The Red Wings should go back in time and buy the power play they had in their first seven games of the season, when they were 41.4 percent (12-for-29), with Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin each scoring three power-play goals. Things have changed. The power play has dried up, a market correction that was likely but also has gone too far in the wrong direction. They are 3-for-45 on the power play (6.7 percent) in their past 11 games. The Red Wings need to find a happy medium with the power play. It'll help to offset some of the defensive struggles they've also encountered since a hot start." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: St. Louis Blues 13, Pittsburgh Penguins 8, Ottawa Senators 7, Anaheim Ducks 2, Arizona Coyotes 1

Dropped out from last week: Ducks (No. 15), Blues (No. 16)

New Amsterdam Game of the Week

Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. This week, it's the Boston Bruins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG, SN).

Bruins and Rangers at the Garden on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It's holiday season in New York. The fall weather is crisp. Rockefeller Center is buzzing. And inside the "World's Most Famous Arena" is an afternoon "Original Six" showdown between the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in this week's Super 16. Enjoy your turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and whatever else you like on Thursday while you watch football. Get back in the hockey spirit on Friday while doing some shopping and then start an eight-game Saturday slate with two of the best teams in the League. Happy Thanksgiving.

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. Winnipeg Jets; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Washington Capitals; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Ottawa Senators

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Boston Bruins; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Washington Capitals; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Detroit Red Wings

TOM GULITTI

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Washington Capitals; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Tampa Bay Lightning; 16. St. Louis Blues

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Washington Capitals

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Los Angeles Kings; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Washington Capitals; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Winnipeg Jets; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Pittsburgh Penguins; 16. Philadelphia Flyers

TRACEY MYERS

1. Boston Bruins; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Washington Capitals; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. New Jersey Devils

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Ottawa Senators

DAN ROSEN

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Washington Capitals; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Boston Bruins; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. Carolina Hurricanes; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Ottawa Senators

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Boston Bruins; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Washington Capitals; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Carolina Hurricanes; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. Ottawa Senators

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Boston Bruins; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Arizona Coyotes

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Philadelphia Flyers