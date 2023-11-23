Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1; Lightning, Flyers enter power rankings

2. Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2)

Total points: 186

Last week: No. 2

"What do you get when you have everything? The Golden Knights are the Stanley Cup champions and don't need anything for a hangover. They're one of the best teams in the NHL. They don't have any glaring weaknesses that need to be rectified. Maybe they could use a lucky rabbit's foot so they stay healthy through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or maybe a safety deposit box to store their glittery Cup rings -- with room for another ring, you know, just in case." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

3. New York Rangers (13-3-1)

Total points: 182

Last week: No. 3

"It's not easy to find something for the Rangers right now because things have gone so well for them in the first quarter of their first season under coach Peter Laviolette. They also know that defenseman Adam Fox will be returning soon from his lower-body injury, hopefully Nov. 29 when he's eligible to come off long-term injured reserve. What I would buy the Rangers is a timetable for when forward Filip Chytil will be able to return to the lineup. He's been out since sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 2. The Rangers might have to find a third-line center in the coming months if Chytil is going to be out long term. Nick Bonino is filling in on the third line now, with Vincent Trocheck bumped up to the second line, where Chytil was playing. If Chytil is out long term, the Rangers will go shopping for a center, but it won't be on Black Friday." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

4. Dallas Stars (12-4-2)

Total points: 163

Last week: No. 4

"There aren't many things the Stars need, but if I could make a Black Friday purchase of their road game and bring it home, that would be my gift. The Stars are 7-1-1, giving up 2.22 goals-against per game and are at 94.1 percent on the penalty kill. They haven't been as sharp in any of those areas at home, where they're 5-3-1, allowing 3.22 goals per game and are at 79.3 percent on the penalty kill. It's hard to find gifts for a team that is doing as well as the Stars are this season, but if they can bring their road success into American Airlines Center that would be ideal." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

5. Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3)

Total points: 147

Last week: No. 6

"One of the biggest reasons the Kings have had success has been the play of goalie Cam Talbot who has a .930 save percentage in 13 games. But Talbot also is 36 years old, and there's a lot of hockey left between now and the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and then a lot of high-intensity hockey after that if they reach the postseason. The Kings have gone with Pheonix Copley as Talbot's backup, but he has struggled to play up to the same level as last season. Finding a more dependable option behind Talbot should be the No. 1 item on the shopping list for general manager Rob Blake. Another top-six forward also could be on the wish list to strengthen a power play that has been ranked in the bottom half of the NHL for most of the season." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

6. Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1)

Total points: 145

Last week: No. 5

"In the spirit of Black Friday, if the Canucks went shopping the first items on their list would be depth defensemen. Vancouver will be without defenseman Carson Soucy for 6-8 weeks because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot during a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 12. If the Canucks can find a comparable defenseman to play on the second pairing behind Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek at a Black Friday discount, it would be an excellent purchase that could have short- and long-term gains. A team never can have enough quality defensemen come playoff time, which is where the Canucks appear to be heading." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

7. Florida Panthers (12-6-1)

Total points: 130

Last week: No. 7

"The cost likely will be high given the whole supply/demand thing, but the Panthers likely will be waiting outside the store before it opens with hopes of being at the front of the line to get help on special teams. They are 23rd in the NHL on the power play (16.1 percent), and their penalty kill is 22nd (76.7 percent). There's still a long way to go before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we all know how valuable special teams are in the postseason. Players who can help upgrade those units will be on Florida's holiday shopping list for sure." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

8. Colorado Avalanche (12-6-0)

Total points: 127

Last week: No. 8

"The Avalanche have been middling through the first quarter of the season, riding some winning streaks and suffering through some attention-grabbing losses. There have been injuries and concerns with depth, but if I were general manager Chris McFarland, I would be on the prowl for an established goalie to push Alexandar Georgiev, who has yet to find his grove this season and was overused early. Now, with Pavel Francouz out for the season because of a lower-body injury, they may need more experience from their backup than Ivan Prosvetov, who never has played more than seven NHL games in a season. But with so many teams looking for quality goaltending, don't expect any bargain-basement pricing." -- Shawn P. Roarke, director of editorial

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2)

Total points: 104

Last week: No. 9

"Black Friday started early for the Maple Leafs, who have been actively exploring the market for defensemen. With their payroll squeezed tight against the salary cap, bargains are at the top of Toronto's wish list. They could open space if defenseman John Klingberg, who has been out two games and will miss at least two more because of an undisclosed injury, is placed on long-term injured reserve. There has been plenty of speculation that the Calgary Flames could be a good fit when it comes to trade partners. Toronto general manager Brad Treliving held the same role in Calgary for nine seasons until leaving during the offseason, with the Flames replacing him with his long-time assistant, Craig Conroy. The two know each other well and could have plenty to talk about, since Flames defensemen Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin all can be unrestricted free agents come July 1." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

10. Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2)

Total points: 78

Last week: No. 13

"The Jets have won four straight and seven of eight (7-1-0) to turn their season around. They have one of the most durable goalies in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck, a capable backup in Laurent Brossoit and two of the top forwards in the game in Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Defenseman Josh Morrissey was a Norris Trophy contender last season and has been solid again this season. But behind him, the offense is thin on the back end. Another offensive-minded defenseman would be something the Jets should seek this holiday season." -- David Satriano, staff writer