Super 16: Player each team should acquire before Deadline

That player. He's the guy. He's the difference maker. He's the one. Get him.

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is eight days from Thursday and every team in the Super 16 power rankings this week will play a role. Most will be buyers. One or two may stand pat. There could be a seller or two in the bunch.

Some top players are available. Prices must be pretty high considering the trade market is not yet active. Every team in the Super 16 could use somebody. But who?

That's where we come in.

Every writer and editor who contributes weekly to the Super 16 was assigned at least one team with one objective: Pick the player that team should acquire before 3 p.m. ET on March 8.

You'll notice below that some players are mentioned multiple times. That's why prices go up at this time of the season. Bidding wars are real.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the fourth trade deadline edition of the Super 16: