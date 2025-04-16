Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Fleury is retiring after 21 seasons in the NHL. He played 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, four seasons with the Wild and one season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The veteran goalie won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017).
The win clinched the Wild’s spot in the Stanely Cup Playoffs. The season will continue for Fleury, who is trying to soak it all up.
"Some days a little bit more emotional, some days a little bit more fun," Fleury said. "But I try to not take any day for granted, try to enjoy every day. It goes by so quick, so try to make the most out of it."
-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report.