Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Veteran goalie set to retire after 21 seasons

ANA@MIN: Fleury honored after overtime win

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Minnesota Wild called in flower power one final time.

The Wild put goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in during overtime against the Anaheim Ducks in the veteran’s final regular-season NHL game on Tuesday.

With the game tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, Fleury earned a loud ovation from fans at Xcel Energy center as he entered the game.

“Fleury” chants rang down from the stands as the veteran goalie put on a five-save performance in overtime.

After forward Matt Boldy ended the game by scoring with 17.9 seconds left in overtime, the Wild immediately swarmed their goalie in celebration. It was Fleury’s 575th career win.

The Ducks stayed out on the ice to shake Fleury’s hand after ovetime.

Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed after the game it was starting goalie Filip Gustavsson's idea to put Fleury in the game.

Fleury said he was a little surprised and worried when he was told to get on the ice after sitting on the bench for a few hours.

"It was fun," Fleury said. "It was fun just to go one more time out there and play the game I love. That was cool."

Defenseman Jake Middleton said the veteran goalie has earned the special sendoff he received.

"He deserves everything he’s ever gotten," Middleton said. "We spoke yesterday or this morning even maybe about just how pure of a human being he is. And he deserves every accolade he’s gotten. Every compliment, everything that’s been thrown his way, he deserves. He’s just one of the best dudes in hockey."

Fleury is retiring after 21 seasons in the NHL. He played 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, four seasons with the Wild and one season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The veteran goalie won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017).

The win clinched the Wild’s spot in the Stanely Cup Playoffs. The season will continue for Fleury, who is trying to soak it all up.

"Some days a little bit more emotional, some days a little bit more fun," Fleury said. "But I try to not take any day for granted, try to enjoy every day. It goes by so quick, so try to make the most out of it."

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report.

Related Content

Fleury’s kids join Wild goalie on ice before likely last career home game

Ovechkin calls Capitals teammates back to ice to shake hands with retiring Fleury

Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Fleury gets emotional after standing ovation by Vegas crowd

Short Shifts

Fantilli scores 30th goal of season against late grandfather’s favorite team

Ostapchuk, Giles, spend day at San Jose Airport

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll

Demidov gets standing ovation after 1st NHL point

Ovechkin praises teammates on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Moore’s friends, family make long trip to catch NHL debut

Penguins honor late GM Shero with tribute video before game

Maroon arrives with son, receives standing ovation before final NHL game

Ovechkin handed goat by Backstrom at NHL career goals celebration 

Penguins, Devils wear special helmet decals in memory of Ray Shero 

Young Ducks fan steals show on Honda Center video board, meets team after game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 11

Ovechkin's sons outtakes from NHL goals record video are super cute

Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Fleury’s kids join Wild goalie on ice before likely last career home game

Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks