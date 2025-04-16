Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed after the game it was starting goalie Filip Gustavsson's idea to put Fleury in the game.

Fleury said he was a little surprised and worried when he was told to get on the ice after sitting on the bench for a few hours.

"It was fun," Fleury said. "It was fun just to go one more time out there and play the game I love. That was cool."

Defenseman Jake Middleton said the veteran goalie has earned the special sendoff he received.

"He deserves everything he’s ever gotten," Middleton said. "We spoke yesterday or this morning even maybe about just how pure of a human being he is. And he deserves every accolade he’s gotten. Every compliment, everything that’s been thrown his way, he deserves. He’s just one of the best dudes in hockey."