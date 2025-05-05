Wild share farewell video for Fleury featuring kids

“Hi Dad, I’m sad that you’re not going to play in the NHL anymore but I’m happy that you get to play mini sticks with me,” said James. “I love you.”

Scarlett’s message followed: “It makes me happy when I get to see the smile on your face when you make your favorite saves. It’s been hard on me when you leave for a long time. It’s going to be weird when you stop playing hockey, but I can’t wait until you come back home so you can spend more time with me. Je t'aime beaucoup.”

Finally, Estelle shared her thoughts: “Hi Dad, even though hockey has made my life a little crazy and sometimes scary, I wouldn’t change a thing about it. I’m so lucky to be your daughter and to have witnessed your accomplishments. Je t'aime.”

In between each message, the video showed highlights of Fleury with his kids, including cheering on their dad in the crowd during games, and another of them climbing over him while skating together on the ice.

Also shown was a video of the three kids dressed in Fleury jerseys during his last home game of the regular season.