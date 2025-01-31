Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Wild goalie, set to retire at end of season, feels love from hometown team

MIN@MTL: Fleury earns his 76th NHL shutout in his final start in Montreal

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Montreal Canadiens fans made sure Marc-Andre Fleury got his flowers.

The Minnesota Wild goalie, playing his final regular season game at Bell Centre in Montreal, dominated the home team to the tune of career shutout No. 76 (tying Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for 8th most in NHL history) and the opposing fans couldn't have been happier about it.

The scene Thursday night was the perfectly appropriate mix of Fleury's astonishing 21 seasons in the NHL: unbridled joy and on-ice excellence. Wild teammates made Fleury take a pregame solo lap. Some fans even brought their own flowers to the game in honor of his well-known moniker.

Born in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, about an hour north of Montreal, Fleury grew up a Canadiens fan before he became a three-time Stanley Cup champion, 2021 Vezina Trophy winner and second to only Martin Brodeur on the NHL career wins list.

So when he skated through his hometown for the final time - Fleury announced he would retire at the conclusion of this season - no one was going to miss the chance to show him the love.

During the third period of Fleury's 19-save shutout, which included a few vintage, highlight-reel stops, fans cheered him at length, reaching a crescendo with just under eight minutes to play in the third period.

MIN@MTL: Canadiens fans cheer Fleury in his final game in Montreal

After the game, Wild players mobbed Fleury for his effort and would not let him escape to the bench, blocking his path and forcing him to stay on the ice to prolong the ovation.

As the crowd continued to cheer, Canadiens players left their bench, each shaking hands with Fleury in acknowledgment of one of the NHL's great careers.

Short Shifts

Senators honor late broadcaster Simpson with moment of silence

Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games

Hill practices with 4 Nations Face-Off goalie gear

Mangiapane receives warm welcome back from Flames fans 

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Goal of the season? Bedard scores impressive goal from side of net

Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Flyers joke with Eagles after NFL team clinches Super Bowl berth

Predators wear helmet decals in memory of shooting victim

Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24

Fantilli’s mom throws 1st hat on ice after forward scores hat trick in hometown

NHL, Kings to host celebrity charity game for Los Angeles wildfires relief