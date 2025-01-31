Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Montreal Canadiens fans made sure Marc-Andre Fleury got his flowers.
The Minnesota Wild goalie, playing his final regular season game at Bell Centre in Montreal, dominated the home team to the tune of career shutout No. 76 (tying Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for 8th most in NHL history) and the opposing fans couldn't have been happier about it.
The scene Thursday night was the perfectly appropriate mix of Fleury's astonishing 21 seasons in the NHL: unbridled joy and on-ice excellence. Wild teammates made Fleury take a pregame solo lap. Some fans even brought their own flowers to the game in honor of his well-known moniker.