Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Born in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, about an hour north of Montreal, Fleury grew up a Canadiens fan before he became a three-time Stanley Cup champion, 2021 Vezina Trophy winner and second to only Martin Brodeur on the NHL career wins list.

So when he skated through his hometown for the final time - Fleury announced he would retire at the conclusion of this season - no one was going to miss the chance to show him the love.

During the third period of Fleury's 19-save shutout, which included a few vintage, highlight-reel stops, fans cheered him at length, reaching a crescendo with just under eight minutes to play in the third period.