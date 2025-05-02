Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 2

Seth Jarvis’ friends hit the road again. The Carolina Hurricanes forward and his friends shared an awesome moment after the Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in double overtime to clinch the series in Game 5. Jarvis’ buddies went crazy in the stands after the forward assisted on the game-winning goal by Sebastian Aho. Jarvis waved to them and burst out laughing at their celebration before pointing them out to his teammates on the ice. The crew, who went viral for their 30-hour drive to the 4 Nations Final, chronicled their drive from Winnipeg to Raleigh in a fun social media video.

Ranking: The boys are back in town