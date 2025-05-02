Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 2
© Getty Images/ Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Landeskog’s tops off our list for the second week in the row because we said so. The Colorado Avalanche captain’s comeback story continued Saturday when he scored his first goal since 2022 in the team’s 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4. With a 2-0 lead in the second period, Landeskog received the puck in the slot and snapped a shot past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. Avalanche fans went crazy in the stands, smooching one another and starting “Landy! Landy!” chants.
Ranking: Cherry on top
Seth Jarvis’ friends hit the road again. The Carolina Hurricanes forward and his friends shared an awesome moment after the Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in double overtime to clinch the series in Game 5. Jarvis’ buddies went crazy in the stands after the forward assisted on the game-winning goal by Sebastian Aho. Jarvis waved to them and burst out laughing at their celebration before pointing them out to his teammates on the ice. The crew, who went viral for their 30-hour drive to the 4 Nations Final, chronicled their drive from Winnipeg to Raleigh in a fun social media video.
Ranking: The boys are back in town
3. Washington Capitals social team
The Washington Capitals admin won the award for best first round social media chirp. After the Capitals clinched the series with a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens, the team posted a meme featuring the Duolingo owl dressed in Caps gear and sample of a French language exercise. It said translate “C’est la vie” and the Capitals wrote it meant “Caps in 5.” The caption of the post was “au revoir.”
Ranking: Parlez-vous français?
4. Eli Manning and his daughters
Eli Manning is the ultimate hockey girl dad. The two-time Super Bowl MVP took two of his daughters to Game 4 of the Hurricanes and Eastern Conference First Round matchup at Prudential Center. Manning, who was mic’d up while he sat in the front row with his daughters, told them about the playoff beard tradition. His daughter already knew about the tradition and told her dad his playoff beard looked “horrible” when he asked. His other daughter told her dad she was going to death stare the refs when she didn’t like a call they made. Manning then told his daughters the key to sitting on the glass is to not flinch when the players or puck it the panels. Then, the former New York Giants quarterback continued to flinch when a puck hit the glass.
Ranking: Father daughter roast night
5. Winnipeg Jets fans outfits
Winnipeg Jets fans dialed up the creativity with their whiteout outfits in the first round. A group of guys showed up in wedding gowns and white helmets to watch Game 5 of the Jets and St. Louis Blues Western Conference First Round matchup at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday. The friends showed off their dance moves at the street party before the game. Other fans have sported white wigs and white face paint. Another fan dressed in a pope costume, probably because he heard they had an opening.
Ranking: On Jets game days we wear white