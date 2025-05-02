Golden Knights, Wild, fans say goodbye to retiring Fleury with handshake, cheers

Chants rain down from rafters as all involved with series show appreciation for legend

VGK@MIN, Gm6: Golden Knights show Fleury appreciation during the end of series handshakes

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Vegas Golden Knights said one final goodbye to the original face of their franchise.

After eliminating the Minnesota Wild in six games on Thursday, the team lined up for the traditional post game handshakes and made a special stop for Marc-Andre Fleury.

The veteran of 21 NHL seasons announced he would retire at the end of the Wild's season. Fleury was the marquee pick of the Golden Knights expansion draft in 2017. He immediately led them to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. He would win the Vezina Trophy for them in 2021.

Fleury's time in Vegas was his second act, after the original included being the No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins and winning the Stanley Cup twice there.

His time with the Wild was the logical conclusion to a legendary career. His final game at XCel Energy Center, which included fans chanting his name after the game, was poignant.

“Emotional... I think you see a guy’s career at the end of it and you kind of do like a little quick flash by of what you’ve gone through personally and you hope you never get to that point and hope you can play this game as long as he has," said Wild forward Marcus Foligno. "We’re all very fortunate in this room to have played with him.”

“It’s probably so hard for him, you know?" said Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov. "It was nice to play with him in my career a little bit for a couple of seasons together. We can learn so much stuff from him, how we need to be working and to be better, and same in the life, just in the ice, outside of the ice too. I don’t know what to say. He’s had an unbelievable career. Won a couple Stanley Cups. One of the best goalies in the world for all time... Amazing career.”

"There’s nothing much you can express what he means to our team and how good of a professional he is, and a Hall of Famer," Wild forward Ryan Hartman said. "To be able to witness all that stuff for him in Montreal – his last game in Montreal. It’s hard. You want to do things for him too because it‘s his last year. He’s a hall of famer. It was a pleasure to play with him."

- NHL.com director of editorial Shawn Roarke contributed to this report.

Short Shifts

Jarvis’ friends take van to cheer on forward, Hurricanes in Game 5

Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

Landeskog’s wife discusses husband’s return on ‘Never Offside’ podcast

Stars coach weighs in on Rocky Mountain pie

Manning mic'd up as he takes in Devils Game 4 with daughters

Perry gets own rebound, bats puck over shoulder to himself for incredible goal

Landeskog scores 1st goal since 2022, Avalanche fans go wild at Ball Arena

Pritchard lookalike crowned at Stanley Cup KeeperCon in Toronto

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25

Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Hurricanes goalie Ward hears name called at NFL Draft

Anderson fires up Senators fans before Game 3 at Canadian Tire Centre

Commanders quarterbacks throw footballs into crowd at Capitals game

Landeskog’s kids make homemade sign, fans give loud ovation in return

NBA's Wizards, MLB's Nationals show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Tie Domi celebrates son Max’s overtime winner for Maple Leafs in Game 2

Blues coach Montgomery has laugh at unique 'problem' Jets Whiteout presents