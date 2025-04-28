Perry gets own rebound, bats puck over shoulder to himself for incredible goal

Veteran of 20 NHL seasons pulls savvy move in front of net for score

LAK@EDM, Gm4: Perry knocks it out of the air to put the Oilers on the board on the power play

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Goal: Corey Perry. Assist: Corey Perry. Shot on goal to set it all up: Also Corey Perry.

The Edmonton Oilers forward scored a pretty unique goal in the second period of Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday.

Perry, as he has been known to do throughout his 20 NHL seasons, went right to the front of the net during an Oilers power play.

Perry took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and quickly backhanded a shot on net that hit Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper's blocker and popped straight up.

Instead of going for the tennis backhand, Perry calmly used the back of his stick to pop the puck over both Kuemper's and his own shoulders and batted it cleanly into the net for a goal.

That's the kind of resourcefulness that only comes with two decades in the NHL.

