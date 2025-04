Will Ferrell and his drummer alter ego, Chad Smith, didn't miss a beat on Tuesday.

The comic actor and The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer both cheered on the Los Angeles Kings against the Edmonton Oilers during Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round.

The celebrity doppelgangers were shown on the ESPN broadcast in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. Although they were not sitting together, both stars were decked out in their Kings gear.