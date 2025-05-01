Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Veteran defenseman retiring after 14 seasons

MTL@WSH: Savard says goodbye after his final game

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Montreal Canadiens had an emotional au revoir with David Savard.

The Canadiens lined up to hug the veteran defenseman after his final NHL game when the team was eliminated by the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday.

Savard wiped away tears after each of his teammates embraced him after the 4-1 loss on the Capital One Arena ice.

Before the playoffs, the veteran defenseman announced he was retiring from the NHL after 14 seasons. He played 10 seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets, four seasons with the Canadiens and played half a season for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He helped the Lightning to their 2021 Stanley Cup championship.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery opened his postgame press conference congratulating Savard on his retirement.

"I want to congraulate two things, David Savard, the career he has had," Carbery said. "That guy has been a warrior in this league for a long, long time and it's an impressive career. That guy lays it on the line. Starting his career I remember in Columbus, wins the Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay, so it was an honor to compete against David Savard."

Short Shifts

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

Landeskog’s wife discusses husband’s return on ‘Never Offside’ podcast

Stars coach weighs in on Rocky Mountain pie

Manning mic'd up as he takes in Devils Game 4 with daughters

Perry gets own rebound, bats puck over shoulder to himself for incredible goal

Landeskog scores 1st goal since 2022, Avalanche fans go wild at Ball Arena

Pritchard lookalike crowned at Stanley Cup KeeperCon in Toronto

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25

Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Hurricanes goalie Ward hears name called at NFL Draft

Anderson fires up Senators fans before Game 3 at Canadian Tire Centre

Commanders quarterbacks throw footballs into crowd at Capitals game

Landeskog’s kids make homemade sign, fans give loud ovation in return

NBA's Wizards, MLB's Nationals show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Tie Domi celebrates son Max’s overtime winner for Maple Leafs in Game 2

Blues coach Montgomery has laugh at unique 'problem' Jets Whiteout presents

Mini Seth Jarvis back behind Hurricanes complete with mustache, Harvard shirt

Easter Bunny hops over to Lenovo Center to sound Hurricanes siren