Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Before the playoffs, the veteran defenseman announced he was retiring from the NHL after 14 seasons. He played 10 seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets, four seasons with the Canadiens and played half a season for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He helped the Lightning to their 2021 Stanley Cup championship.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery opened his postgame press conference congratulating Savard on his retirement.

"I want to congraulate two things, David Savard, the career he has had," Carbery said. "That guy has been a warrior in this league for a long, long time and it's an impressive career. That guy lays it on the line. Starting his career I remember in Columbus, wins the Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay, so it was an honor to compete against David Savard."