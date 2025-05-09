Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 9
Mikko Rantanen had a thing for the number three this week. The Dallas Stars forward scored hat tricks in back-to-back games. First, Rantanen notched three goals in the third period of Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round to clinch the series against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He became the first player in NHL history to score a third period hat trick in a Game 7.
The Finnish forward wasn’t finished for the week. On Wednesday, Rantanen scored another hat trick, this time in the second period, to help the Stars to a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the second round. Despite his historic week, Rantanen was most looking forward to hitting the Therma Spa in Winnipeg on his day off.
William Nylander put on the same suit and got the same results. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward sported the same suit for the third straight game as he arrived for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Nylander notched two goals in his previous two games when he wore the suit. Sportsnet cameras showed the stylish forward arriving in the same beige suit and white shirt he wore before Game 6 of the first round against the Ottawa Senators and Game 1 and Game 2 against the Panthers. Nylander scored a goal in the second period of Game 2 and proved his superstitions true.
Mitch Marner is keeping his newborn son close to him this playoff series. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward wrote the letter “M” on his stick for his son Miles, who was born on Sunday. Marner scored the game-winning goal, and his first as a dad, on Wednesday to give Toronto a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers. After the game, Marner said he couldn’t wait to get home to kiss his wife and baby.
4. Washington Capitals "agape love" rally towels
The Washington Capitals have that agape love for each other and their fans. The team gave out “agape love” towels to fans before Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on Thursday. The phrase has become an inside joke for the Capitals after goalie Charlie Lindgren told his teammates he had “so much agape love for them” after a game in January. Forward Dylan Strome didn’t know what the phrase meant and typed “what is ogapey love” into Google which he shared on his Instagram. The phrase means unconditional love or the highest form of love. With the Capitals winning 3-1 to tie the series, the fans certainly felt that.
5. Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer
The vibes were sky high on the Toronto subway after the Maple Leafs took a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday. Maple Leafs fans serenaded anthem singer, Natalie Morris, with “O Canada” as they rode the subway back from the game. Morris grinned as she videotaped the moment and sang along with the fans. She then led them in a “Go Leafs Go” chant after they finished singing.
