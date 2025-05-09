Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 9

Mikko Rantanen had a thing for the number three this week. The Dallas Stars forward scored hat tricks in back-to-back games. First, Rantanen notched three goals in the third period of Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round to clinch the series against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He became the first player in NHL history to score a third period hat trick in a Game 7.

The Finnish forward wasn’t finished for the week. On Wednesday, Rantanen scored another hat trick, this time in the second period, to help the Stars to a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the second round. Despite his historic week, Rantanen was most looking forward to hitting the Therma Spa in Winnipeg on his day off.

Ranking: Three-peat watch