Nylander wears same suit for last 3 games, scores in each

Maple Leafs forward shows off style before Game 2

Nylander suit

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

William Nylander is very superstitious, or he forgot to do laundry.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward kept his same style for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, wearing the same suit for his third straight game after he scored in his previous two.

Sportsnet cameras caught Nylander walking into the arena looking suave, in the same beige suit and white dress shirt that he wore before Game 6 of the First Round against the Ottawa Senators and Games 1 and 2 against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs forward recorded two goals, an assist and a team win in both Game 6 and Game 1.

Nylander didn't dare change a thing before Game 2, proving his superstitions true when he notched a goal in the second period to tie the score 2-2.

They don’t call him Willy Styles for nothing.

