Smith scores buzzer beater goal to help Golden Knights to Game 3 win

Vegas forward puts one past Oilers with 0.4 seconds left in 3rd period

VGK@EDM, Gm3: Smith nets his second with less than :01 left in the 3rd

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Reilly Smith wristed one just in the nick of time.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round on Saturday.

With the game tied 3-3 and seconds ticking down in the third period, Smith received the centering pass from forward William Karlsson as he skated towards the net. Smith then brought the puck to the side of the net and wristed a shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner and off Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s stick to give the Golden Knights the 4-3 lead.

Smith stuck his tongue out before celebrating with his teammates.

The goal was reviewed after the play to confirm the puck went into the net. The Golden Knights win cut the series deficit to 2-1.

After the game, Smith joined the NHL on TNT crew to discuss his game winner.

“From my angle it seemed like it hit the middle bar, but it came out so fast that I wasn’t really sure if the time [had] expired,” Smith said. “And then I take a peek at the ref and he’s telling me it didn’t go in. So, just fortunate we were able to get something with time running down there.”

It was Smith’s second goal of the night. He scored on the backhand in the first period to make the score 2-2.

With a potential overtime just seconds away, Smith was happy to say good knight to Edmonton.

