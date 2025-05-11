Smith scores buzzer beater goal to help Golden Knights to Game 3 win

Reilly Smith wristed one just in the nick of time.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round on Saturday.

With the game tied 3-3 and seconds ticking down in the third period, Smith received the centering pass from forward William Karlsson as he skated towards the net. Smith then brought the puck to the side of the net and wristed a shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner and off Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s stick to give the Golden Knights the 4-3 lead.

Smith stuck his tongue out before celebrating with his teammates.