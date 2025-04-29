Landeskog’s wife discusses husband’s return on ‘Never Offside’ podcast

Avalanche forward scored 1st NHL goal in nearly 3 years: ‘I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life’

Melissa Landeskog on Never Offside podcast

© Never Offside with Julie & Cat

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

In the latest episode of “Never Offside with Julie & Cat,” released on Tuesday, hosts Julie Petry (married to Jeff Petry) and Cat Toffoli (married to Tyler Toffoli) welcomed Melissa Landeskog to the show to discuss her husband Gabriel Landeskog’s return to the NHL and the moment he scored his first goal in three years.

Landeskog scored in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round on Saturday, with Melissa and their two young kids in attendance.

“You dream about it for so long and you don’t know if it’s ever going to happen,” Melissa said on the podcast. “That moment, I couldn’t stop bawling. I was just bawling my eyes out. Everyone was giving me hugs. I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life.”

Melissa went on to discuss the highs and lows of the three-year build-up to Landeskog's return, including the added pressure of playing in his first NHL game back during the playoffs.

“It just lined up so perfectly that he was ready for playoffs,” she said. “I was so nervous because playoff hockey is a different game. So I was like, ‘That’s when you’re going to jump in? Really?’ But he was so excited, and it was just really positive.”

Landeskog made his return in Game 3 of the series and didn’t seem to miss a beat, scoring a goal and recording an assist in that Game 4 win.

Melissa also touched on the impact of the Avalanche fans during Landeskog’s first few games back.

“Hearing those ‘Landy’ chants when he came out for his first game, I couldn’t hold it together,” she said. “[The fans are] just so amazing and they all love their captain.

“I used to say the Stanley Cup (in 2022) was the best moment of my life … but this might have topped it,” Melissa added.

