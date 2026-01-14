Greatest Save Candidate: Lankinen makes incredible goal line save

Canucks goalie reaches out blocker to keep puck out against Senators

VAN@OTT: Lankinen robs Cozens with the blocker

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Kevin Lankinen had just enough reach on Tuesday.

The Vancouver Canucks goalie stopped the puck at the goal line against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

During the second period, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk passed the puck to teammate Claude Giroux who was cutting to the front of the crease. Giroux attempted to tip the puck in, but it hit off Lankinen’s leg. The loose puck went behind the Canucks goalie who had to spin around to find it.

Senators forward Dylan Cozens then attempted to poke the puck into the net. Lankinen dove and reached out with his blocker to stop the puck just shy of the goal line.

Lankinen ended the night with 38 saves in the Canucks 2-1 loss.

