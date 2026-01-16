Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16
Zdeno Chara was enshrined in Boston Bruins history with a little help from his kids. Chara’s daughter, Elliz, and twin sons, Zack and Ben, raised their dad’s No. 33 to the TD Garden rafters during the former defenseman’s jersey retirement ceremony on Thursday. One of his son’s saluted the banner once it reached the ceiling of the arena.
Ranking: Big Zee's Big 3(3)
Bobby McMann paid tribute to a late Toronto Maple Leafs fan in a special way. Before the team’s game on Saturday, the Maple Leafs forward wore the work vest of a fan named Kevin who passed away recently. McMann would frequent the store the fan worked at and said after the game he wanted to honor his memory. “Just a really good spirit, a really good person, McMann said. “Affected a lot of people positively when they walked into that place.”
Ranking: Heartfelt gesture
3. Bowie Draisaitl
Bowie Draisaitl gave his dad a round of a paws on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl’s dog joined him on the ice for his 1,000th NHL point ceremony at Rogers Place. Bowie sported a special Oilers scarf with “1,000” written on it. Draisaitl gave Bowie a pet on the head and picked up the adorable pup for a family picture with his wife, Celeste.
Ranking: Tail wag
4. Calgary Flames and Gaudreau kids
The Calgary Flames had very special guests at their practice on Monday. Meredith Gaudreau and her three kids, Noa, Johnny Jr. and Carter, visited the Flames as they practiced in Columbus prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The kids sported custom Flames jackets with their last name and their late dad, Johnny Gaudreau’s, No. 13 written on the back. Noa joined Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for an adorable post practice interview.
Ranking: Forever Flames family
James van Riemsdyk had a super pregame outfit on Saturday. The Detroit Red Wings forward dressed as Batman to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday before the team’s game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal. The Red Wings shared a picture of van Riemsdyk getting off the team bus sporting his son Liam’s favorite superhero’s costume alongside a picture of the toddler in the same suit.
Ranking: Super dad