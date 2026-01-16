Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

The Calgary Flames had very special guests at their practice on Monday. Meredith Gaudreau and her three kids, Noa, Johnny Jr. and Carter, visited the Flames as they practiced in Columbus prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The kids sported custom Flames jackets with their last name and their late dad, Johnny Gaudreau’s, No. 13 written on the back. Noa joined Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for an adorable post practice interview.

Ranking: Forever Flames family