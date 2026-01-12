MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game

MacPherson was joined by his mom, Cheryl, and his wife, Laura, and young son, Brady, who was dressed up in his Dad’s officiating jersey.
The NHL’s executive vice president and director of officiating Stephen Walkom presented MacPherson with a commemorative Tiffany crystal.
Bruins alternate captain Charlie McAvoy and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby each presented him with a team signed jersey.
The custom sweaters had the number 1,000 with “MacPherson” as the nameplate.
MacPherson has been officiating in the NHL since 2011 and became a full-time linesman in 2012. He has officiated 125 playoff games and three Stanley Cup Finals, most recently the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.