MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game

Teams honor veteran official with pregame ceremony after reaching milestone

MacPherson 1000th game

© Steve Babineau/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It's not just players who get a pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 NHL games in their career.

On Sunday, linesman Matt MacPherson reached that achievement while officiating the Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game at TD Garden.

The teams honored the veteran official with a special pregame ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

MacPherson was joined by his mom, Cheryl, and his wife, Laura, and young son, Brady, who was dressed up in his Dad’s officiating jersey.

The NHL’s executive vice president and director of officiating Stephen Walkom presented MacPherson with a commemorative Tiffany crystal.

Bruins alternate captain Charlie McAvoy and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby each presented him with a team signed jersey.

The custom sweaters had the number 1,000 with “MacPherson” as the nameplate.

MacPherson has been officiating in the NHL since 2011 and became a full-time linesman in 2012. He has officiated 125 playoff games and three Stanley Cup Finals, most recently the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

