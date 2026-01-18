Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd

The Utah Mammoth had a Giant guest in the house on Saturday.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, a native of Kaysville, Utah, was in attendance at Delta Center as the Mammoth took on the Seattle Kraken.
Utah native shows support for NHL team at Delta Center
The Utah Mammoth had a Giant guest in the house on Saturday.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, a native of Kaysville, Utah, was in attendance at Delta Center as the Mammoth took on the Seattle Kraken.
Dart, one of the NFL's bright young quarterbacks after being selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, was decked out in a custom No. 6 black Mammoth home jersey.
He made a video for Mammoth fans that the team shared on social media.
Later, after getting a big ovation from the crowd, Dart tossed around some autographed footballs.
It could potentially be a big few days ahead for Dart, as the Giants just hired Super Bowl winning coach John Harbaugh and the NFL will soon announce finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Dart has already been named a finalist for the NFL's fan vote Rookie of the Year.