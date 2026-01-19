NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Latest news, images from special event nights around League

Predators Black Music night
By NHL.com


The NHL is proud of the work its teams devote to the communities they serve. From the special nights all 32 teams will be having all season long, to the frequent outreach beyond the rink, NHL.com will provide all the details on the players, coaches and staff who are such admirable ambassadors for our sport.

January 18

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have shared a beautiful new logo design for Black Music Heritage Night, which will be at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The team shared a video of visual artist Elisheba Mrozik of Queen Bee Ink creating the unique logo for the event.

"Music is an escape. Creativity is an escape from those daily kind of oppressions that that you face, no matter who the oppressor is," Mrozik said in the video.

The specially-designed logo is a colorful pattern that is visually appealing, but means so much more.

"I've got a fawohodie here in the center, which is an Adinkra symbol that means freedom. Black, white or whatever, I think we all want the freedom and emancipation to be able to be ourselves," Mrozik said.

Mrozik said that she believes, despite not being a huge sports fan herself, that sports are an important way to connect the community.

"We need to be reminded that we do have control over our identities and how they're portrayed," she said. "And so bringing all of those things into this logo was very important."

