NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

"Music is an escape. Creativity is an escape from those daily kind of oppressions that that you face, no matter who the oppressor is," Mrozik said in the video.

The specially-designed logo is a colorful pattern that is visually appealing, but means so much more.

"I've got a fawohodie here in the center, which is an Adinkra symbol that means freedom. Black, white or whatever, I think we all want the freedom and emancipation to be able to be ourselves," Mrozik said.

Mrozik said that she believes, despite not being a huge sports fan herself, that sports are an important way to connect the community.

"We need to be reminded that we do have control over our identities and how they're portrayed," she said. "And so bringing all of those things into this logo was very important."