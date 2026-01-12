Andersson joined by Noa Gaudreau after practice in Columbus

Noa – rocking a stylish Flames jacket – was a bit camera shy during the press conference with Andersson (in this case, Uncle Razzy) but the big news of the day was that Noa shared not just one, but two lollipops with Andersson earlier.

Andersson was close friends with Johnny and his family throughout his hockey career, as the two were teammates in Calgary from 2016 to 2022. Johnny signed with the Blue Jackets that year as a free agent.

At the press conference, Andersson shared that he spent Sunday with Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and their kids, Noa, Johnny Jr. and Carter.

“It is really special to come out here and come to see them,” Andersson said. “It fulfills your heart. Especially when you can’t see them on a regular basis, any opportunity that we get to see them we make sure we do.”

Andersson said it’s been about a year since he last saw the family.

“They have grown quite a bit, and Carter wasn’t even born last time we were here,” Andersson said.

“It’s great to see them out here,” he added. “They put a smile on everyone’s face when they’re out here, for sure.”