Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Senators forward pulls out sweet move against Canadiens

MTL@OTT: Stutzle directs the puck through his own legs and in for equalizer

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Tim Stutzle put on a skills clinic on Saturday.

The Ottawa Senators forward scored a sweet between-the-legs goal against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre.

Down 2-1 in the second period, Stutzle beat the Canadiens to a loose puck in the corner. Stutzle then carried the puck to front of the net before pushing it between his legs on the backhand and then lifting the puck with his forehand into the corner of the net past Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault.

The highlight reel move was Stutzle’s 21st goal of the season.

Short Shifts

Bedard rocks Caleb Williams jersey before Bears playoff game on Sunday

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

Celebrini sets up Sharks goal with no-look, between-the-legs pass

Blues host Make-A-Wish kid at practice

Penguins host young fan Myer Gallant at practice through Make-A-Wish

Greatest Save Candidate: Lankinen makes incredible goal line save

Meredith Gaudreau lights pregame cannon for Blue Jackets

Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91, bring him on ice in stylish convertible

Andersson joined by Noa Gaudreau after practice in Columbus

MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game

Star Wears: Jets award bomber, camo jackets to players of game

Patriots' Gonzalez rocks Chara jersey to playoff game

Draisaitl honored by Oilers for 1,000th NHL point, family dog attends

Red Wings van Riemsdyk dresses up as Batman for son’s 4th birthday

Rantanen bats puck in midair for impressive goal 

NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills