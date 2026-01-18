Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Tim Stutzle put on a skills clinic on Saturday.

The Ottawa Senators forward scored a sweet between-the-legs goal against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre.

Down 2-1 in the second period, Stutzle beat the Canadiens to a loose puck in the corner. Stutzle then carried the puck to front of the net before pushing it between his legs on the backhand and then lifting the puck with his forehand into the corner of the net past Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault.

The highlight reel move was Stutzle’s 21st goal of the season.