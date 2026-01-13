Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91, bring him on ice in stylish convertible

No. 91 took its rightful place in Detroit's rafters on Monday.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Fedorov, who helped lead the Detroit Red Wings to titles in 1997, 1998 and 2002, had his number retired before a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

Fedorov, a 2015 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, spent 13 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Red Wings. He is fourth on the franchise's career goals scored list, netting 400 of 483 wearing the winged wheel.

The Red Wings shared a video of Fedorov's incredible highlights as well.