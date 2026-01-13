Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91, bring him on ice in stylish convertible

Hockey Hall of Fame forward, three-time Stanley Cup champion, honored in Detroit

CAR@DET: Fedorov honored by Red Wings in pregame jersey retirement ceremony

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

No. 91 took its rightful place in Detroit's rafters on Monday.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Fedorov, who helped lead the Detroit Red Wings to titles in 1997, 1998 and 2002, had his number retired before a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.

Fedorov, a 2015 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, spent 13 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Red Wings. He is fourth on the franchise's career goals scored list, netting 400 of 483 wearing the winged wheel.

The Red Wings shared a video of Fedorov's incredible highlights as well.

Some old friends also sent some video congratulations, including his former coach Scotty Bowman and former teammates Nicklas Lidstrom, Tomas Holmstrom, Bob Rouse, Chris Chelios, Vladimir Konstantinov, Igor Larionov, and former GM Ken Holland.

Fedorov's countryman and NHL career goals leader Alex Ovechkin also appeared in the video. Current Red Wings arrived wearing Fedorov shirts and later, everyone donned the No. 91 for warmups.

He also joined the Red Wings pregame fist bump line.

Even the town's baseball team, the Detroit Tigers, paid their respects to a legend.

When the time came, just as he did in his playing days, Fedorov arrived with a style and flair that turned heads, seated in the passenger seat of a convertible driving out on the ice.

