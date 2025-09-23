Ovechkin takes shift at grocery store, surprises kids with new cereal

WASHINGTON -- Ringing up groceries apparently comes almost as easily to Alex Ovechkin as scoring goals.

The Washington Capitals left wing showed off his checkout and serving skills during a visit to the Giant Food store in the Cathedral Heights section of Washington on Tuesday to promote the release of his limited-edition cereal, “Ovi’s Great Crunch.”

A bran flake cereal, “Ovi’s Great Crunch,” hit the shelves at all 163 Giant Food locations in the Washington area on Friday as part of the celebration of Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer last season.

“It’s a fun time right now,” Ovechkin said. “We do a good thing and to spend time with our fans is one of the most important things for us right now.”

Ovechkin, who scored his 895th goal on April 6 against the New York Islanders to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history, started his afternoon shift at the Giant by getting behind an in-store cereal bar to help serve children from the Fort Dupont Ice Arena. After the children picked from toppings such as bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, honey and cinnamon, Ovechkin filled their bowls with the milk of their choosing.

Ea Hansford, a 7-year-old from the Fort Dupont Ice Arena who went with “only milk” on his cereal, said it, “tasted like winning.” Ovechkin got a bowl of his own and sat down with the children to enjoy the cereal, sign some autographs and pose for a few photos. Rather than choose one or two of the toppings for his cereal, Ovechkin said, “I have everything.”

“The most important thing is my kids love it,” Ovechkin said, referring to sons Sergei, 7, and Ilya, 5. “They love it, so it’s nice.”

After the cereal break, Ovechkin surprised shoppers by pushing a custom-made Capitals shopping cart loaded with “Ovechkin’s Great Crunch” around store while handing out boxes and Giant gift cards. He then assisted in ringing up customers and bagging their groceries.

“His serving skills were good,” Jonathan Arons, community relations manager for Giant Food, said. “He started slow and he did a great job picking it up towards the end. … His checkout skills were similar. Once he figured out where the barcode was, there was not stopping him.”