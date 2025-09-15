Schaefer entertains Martin’s daughter in cute video

Islanders rookie shares special moment with former player’s 2-year-old at family home

Schaefer Martin daughter split

© Sydney Martin

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

If the Martin family had a draft pick of its own, they’d probably select Matthew Schaefer too.

In a social media video posted by former New York Islanders forward Matt Martin’s wife, Sydney, Schaefer is shown having some fun with Martin's two-year-old daughter, Alice, at the family's home on Long Island.

Martin retired from the NHL last season after a 16-year career, all with the Islanders, and now serves as an assistant to the general manager for the team.

In the video, Schaefer, selected No. 1 overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, helped Alice ride down a slide inside the Martin family home, cheering her on and even giving her a little push down the ramp.

Since Schaefer’s name was called in the draft back in June, he quickly made himself into a fan favorite. He appeared on “Good Morning America,” threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game last month, and just last week started skating with the Islanders as rookie camp started up.

After this adorable moment with Alice, and seeing the big smile on her face, there’s little doubt that Schaefer can add one more fan to the list.

