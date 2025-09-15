Schaefer entertains Martin’s daughter in cute video

If the Martin family had a draft pick of its own, they’d probably select Matthew Schaefer too.

In a social media video posted by former New York Islanders forward Matt Martin’s wife, Sydney, Schaefer is shown having some fun with Martin's two-year-old daughter, Alice, at the family's home on Long Island.

Martin retired from the NHL last season after a 16-year career, all with the Islanders, and now serves as an assistant to the general manager for the team.

In the video, Schaefer, selected No. 1 overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, helped Alice ride down a slide inside the Martin family home, cheering her on and even giving her a little push down the ramp.