David Pastrnak shared a moment with his daughter before Monday’s game at TD Garden, but it didn't last quite as long as she would have liked.

During warmups, the Boston Bruins forward skated over to see his one-year-old daughter, Freya, and greet her before puck drop. Pastrnak acknowledged her with a light tap on the glass, then had to skate back to center ice to continue warming up. Freya didn’t seem to appreciate her dad skating away.