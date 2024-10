Filip Gustavsson etched his name into the Minnesota Wild history book on Tuesday.

The Wild goalie scored his first career goal against the St. Louis Blues at Excel Energy Center in St. Paul.

With time winding down in the third period and St. Louis on the power play, Gustavsson caught forward Pavel Buchnevich’s shot, dropped it on the ice and fired on his knee all the way into the Blues’ empty net on the other end to give the Wild a 4-1 lead.