Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 20

The puck took a wild bounce during the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken game on Thursday. During the third period, the puck got stuck in Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague’s skate. Nobody knew where the puck went until the refs realized it was lodged in Hague’s skate. Officials attempted to dislodge the puck, but it wouldn’t budge. Kraken forward Matty Beniers tried the lend a helping hand and hit the puck with his stick. Eventually, Hague was able to get the puck out with his own stick as he skated off the ice.

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