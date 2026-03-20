Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 20
The puck took a wild bounce during the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken game on Thursday. During the third period, the puck got stuck in Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague’s skate. Nobody knew where the puck went until the refs realized it was lodged in Hague’s skate. Officials attempted to dislodge the puck, but it wouldn’t budge. Kraken forward Matty Beniers tried the lend a helping hand and hit the puck with his stick. Eventually, Hague was able to get the puck out with his own stick as he skated off the ice.
Ranking: You have to see it to believe it
Sidney Crosby shared a laugh with a Carolina Hurricanes fan on Wednesday. After being called for a penalty, the Penguins captain got an earful from a Canes fan sitting next to the penalty box. Crosby smiled as he gave it right back to the fan and held up two fingers. The Hurricanes fan’s friend commented under the video his friend said, “How does silver taste?” Looks like Crosby let him know he’s got two Olympic gold medals in his collection that taste great.
Ranking: Captain of chirps
3. The Hutson Family
Cole Hutson and his family had a night to remember on Wednesday. Hutson made his NHL debut and scored his first NHL goal in front of his parents during the Washington Capitals game against the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. His parents had a heartwarming reaction to the goal as they put their hands up in the air and smiled from ear to ear before sharing a hug.
Ranking: Storybook debut
Erik Karlsson hates to see Nathan MacKinnon coming. On Monday, Karlsson had a hilarious response when asked what is going though his mind when he sees MacKinnon skating down the ice before the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Colorado Avalanche. “Oh s∗∗∗, here we go,” Karlsson replied with a laugh.
Ranking: Relatable
Vinny Desharnais proved you are never too old to be picked up by mom. During the San Jose Sharks game against the Montreal Canadiens, analyst Drew Remenda revealed on the broadcast the Sharks defenseman’s mom picked up from the airport after the team landed in Montreal. Desharnais grew up in Laval, a suburb of Montreal.
Ranking: Hometown advantage