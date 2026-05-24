Ehlers dances around Canadiens defense for five-hole goal in Game 2

Hurricanes forward gives team 2-1 lead in second period of Eastern Conference Final

MTL@CAR, ECF, Gm 2: Ehlers makes nice move to take lead

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Nikolaj Ehlers put on his dancing skates on Saturday.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward scored an impressive five-hole goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

With three minutes left in the second period, Ehlers brought the puck over the blue line and danced between Canadiens defensemen before swinging his stick around for a shot on net. The puck went through the five-hole of Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

It was Ehlers’ third goal of the playoffs.

Ehlers jumped into the glass to celebrate the goal.

The Canadiens currently lead the series 1-0.

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