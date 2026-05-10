Subban completes $10M donation pledge to Montreal Children's Hospital

Former Norris Trophy winner made pledge decade ago while playing for Canadiens

Subban

© Vitor Munhoz/Getty Images

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

P.K. now officially stands for promise kept.

ESPN NHL analyst and former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban completed his over decade-long, $10-million donation project to Montreal Children's Hospital, the hospital's foundation announced on Friday.

Subban, who spent 13 seasons playing in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, announced the ambitious project back when he was playing for the Canadiens in 2015.

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation said that Subban's efforts for the "Unexpected Ways to Heal" campaign helped approximately 100,000 children in that time.

The hospital called Subban's effort the largest philanthropic commitment by a pro athlete in Canada.

Subban, who is from Toronto, was drafted by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft. He won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman after the 2012-13 season.

A three-time NHL All-Star, Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators before the 2016-17 season and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season there. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contribution after his final NHL season with the Devils in 2021-22.

Short Shifts

Tkachuk soars with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in F-16

Miller bangs Sabres drum before Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 8

Nick Sirianni, Cooper DeJean 'ignite the orange' before Game 3

Tassone voted as Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher for community impact

Gritty, Flyers ice team surprises passengers arriving from Raleigh

Dach scores backhanded, diving goal in Game 1

Buffalo Zoo decorates ahead of Stanley Cup 2nd Round

Niagara Falls lights up in Sabres, Canadiens colors before 2nd round series

Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

Schaefer, Martin kids team up for NHL Draft Lottery explainer

Newhook's highlight-reel midair, backhand, batted in goal wins series for Canadiens

North Carolina, Pennsylvania governors make friendly wager on Flyers vs Hurricanes

Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 1

Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal