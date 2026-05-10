Subban completes $10M donation pledge to Montreal Children's Hospital

P.K. now officially stands for promise kept.

ESPN NHL analyst and former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban completed his over decade-long, $10-million donation project to Montreal Children's Hospital, the hospital's foundation announced on Friday.

Subban, who spent 13 seasons playing in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, announced the ambitious project back when he was playing for the Canadiens in 2015.

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation said that Subban's efforts for the "Unexpected Ways to Heal" campaign helped approximately 100,000 children in that time.

The hospital called Subban's effort the largest philanthropic commitment by a pro athlete in Canada.

Subban, who is from Toronto, was drafted by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft. He won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman after the 2012-13 season.

A three-time NHL All-Star, Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators before the 2016-17 season and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season there. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contribution after his final NHL season with the Devils in 2021-22.