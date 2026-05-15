Marner scores silky between legs goal in Game 6 of Western 2nd round

It didn’t take long for Mitch Marner to get on the scoreboard on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward scored a saucy between-the-legs goal just 1:02 into the first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

After receiving the stretch pass at the blue line, Marner had a step on Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe as he charged toward the net. The Golden Knights forward turned his back to Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal as he brought the puck to his backhand then popped it between his legs and into the back of the net.