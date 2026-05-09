Tkachuk soars with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in F-16

Panthers forward has ‘one of the greatest experiences of my life’ before air show

Tkachuk with Thunderbirds

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Tkachuk is taking flight.

The Florida Panthers forward took to the skies on Friday, flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Tkachuk served as the civilian passenger of the plane as part of the Air Force’s “Hometown Heroes” program.

“It’s very nice of them to share this with me,” Tkachuk told the Panthers. “It was an amazing day leading into it. It’s crazy how much stuff goes into to flying for just over an hour. The only time I felt a little iffy up there was when (the pilot) let me fly it. I was just doing flip after flip. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Tkachuk definitely wasn’t just winging it on Friday. He went through hours of extensive training before hitting the skies, including special breathing exercises to prepare for the extreme G-force of the place (the crew hit 9.5 G’s in the air).

After the crew landed, Tkachuk presented the pilots with a customized Panthers jersey and even let everyone take pictures with his gold medal from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“We were talking about a lot of similarities between hockey and what they do,” Tkachuk told the Panthers. “It’s a family atmosphere. They’re so close and they need each other. They rely on each other. You have to do your exact part in order for it to work. They’re an inspiration. I love how they’re a big team.”

The Thunderbirds are in town for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The day before Tkachuk’s flight, the pilots took a tour of the Panthers practice facility, meeting the players at the Baptist Health IcePlex.

“They went above and beyond,” Tkachuk told the Panthers. “It was such an incredible day for me.”

Short Shifts

Miller bangs Sabres drum before Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 8

Nick Sirianni, Cooper DeJean 'ignite the orange' before Game 3

Tassone voted as Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher for community impact

Gritty, Flyers ice team surprises passengers arriving from Raleigh

Dach scores backhanded, diving goal in Game 1

Buffalo Zoo decorates ahead of Stanley Cup 2nd Round

Niagara Falls lights up in Sabres, Canadiens colors before 2nd round series

Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

Schaefer, Martin kids team up for NHL Draft Lottery explainer

Newhook's highlight-reel midair, backhand, batted in goal wins series for Canadiens

North Carolina, Pennsylvania governors make friendly wager on Flyers vs Hurricanes

Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 1

Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal

Flyers players Zegras, York, ring bell, fire up fans at 76ers game